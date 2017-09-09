Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Middlesbrough 3.
Bolton Wanderers 0-3 Middlesbrough
Striker Britt Assombalonga scored twice as Middlesbrough ended a 13-month winless run away from home by comfortably beating struggling Bolton.
Assombalonga opened the scoring early in the first half when he headed in from Adama Traore's cross.
The two combined again after the break as the summer signing from Nottingham Forest poked home his second.
Substitute Marvin Johnson, signed from Oxford on deadline day, made it 3-0 with a strike from outside the box.
Bolton remain without a league win since gaining promotion from League One, but they went close to opening the scoring after just four minutes when Gary Madine saw his volley turned away by Darren Randolph.
It turned out to be their clearest chance of the game with Garry Monk's side dominating most of the play from then on, and just nine minutes later they were in front thanks to Traore's mazy run and pinpoint cross.
It took until midway through the second half for Boro to double their lead when Traore again burst down the wing and his cross fell to Assombalonga, who bundled the ball over the line.
Debutant Johnson then added the third with his shot from distance squirming past Ben Alnwick as Boro achieved their first away win since beating Sunderland in August 2016.
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson:
"The effort was there but Middlesbrough have spent money to bring in class players and that's what it gets you.
"We can do better and I think we should certainly have done more to stop Traore for the first goal - in fact I think we had four chances to stop him.
"It is disappointing and no-one likes to lose football matches but we're in a mini-league, we know that, and it doesn't contain Middlesbrough.
"We have got to get results against the sides who will be around the bottom of the table so we can't mope around about this result."
Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk:
"Obviously we're delighted to get the win and I think it was well deserved because some of the football we played at times was superb.
"It was a big step forward for us. I thought we were dominant for most of the game.
"When you don't win away from home for such a long time the pressure can build up, so to get that pressure lifted feels great.
"It's only one game but it's an important one and hopefully we can carry it forward into the games coming up."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 23DarbySubstituted forBurkeat 45'minutes
- 31Wheater
- 5Beevers
- 15Robinson
- 17DerikSubstituted forCullenat 65'minutes
- 12Noone
- 8KaracanBooked at 10minsSubstituted forLe Fondreat 76'minutes
- 21Pratley
- 22Morais
- 14Madine
Substitutes
- 9Le Fondre
- 11Buckley
- 16Cullen
- 18Wilbraham
- 20Armstrong
- 32Burke
- 33Howard
Middlesbrough
- 25Randolph
- 22Christie
- 20Fry
- 6Gibson
- 2da Silva
- 37TraoréBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFletcherat 82'minutes
- 7Leadbitter
- 8Clayton
- 19DowningSubstituted forBamfordat 76'minutes
- 30BakerSubstituted forJohnsonat 68'minutes
- 9Assombalonga
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 3Friend
- 5Shotton
- 11Bamford
- 16Howson
- 18Fletcher
- 21Johnson
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 17,385
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Middlesbrough 3.
Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Clayton with a cross.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Ben Alnwick.
Attempt saved. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Fletcher.
Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fabio.
Attempt saved. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Noone.
Foul by Dael Fry (Middlesbrough).
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough).
Reece Burke (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fabio with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Ashley Fletcher replaces Adama Traoré.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Adama Traoré.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Grant Leadbitter tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 0, Middlesbrough 3. Marvin Johnson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from long range on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Grant Leadbitter.
Attempt saved. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Adam Le Fondre replaces Jem Karacan.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Patrick Bamford replaces Stewart Downing.
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 0, Middlesbrough 2. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Foul by Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough).
Ben Alnwick (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Marvin Johnson replaces Lewis Baker.
Foul by Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough).
Josh Cullen (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Josh Cullen replaces Derik because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Madine with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Derik (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Foul by Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough).
Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Madine.
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.