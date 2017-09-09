Aston Villa 0-0 Brentford

Brentford had five shots on target, but could not beat Sam Johnstone

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone produced an excellent performance to earn Aston Villa a draw with Brentford.

Villa struggled to fashion clear-cut chances and were fortunate to come away with a point against the Bees, who are still without a Championship win.

Johnstone twice kept out Ollie Watkins, while Nico Yennaris, Yoann Barbet and Neal Maupay also went close.

Substitute Scott Hogan had Villa's only shot on target, but it was well saved by Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Steve Bruce's side, who have won just one of their opening six league matches, were booed off the pitch at half-time by some fans inside Villa Park.

And they had Johnstone to thank for the point, with the former Manchester United keeper's best save a full-length dive to keep out Watkins' drive.

Brentford looked good going forward, but could not find a way past Johnstone and have just three draws so far this season.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce:

"It was frustrating, disappointing and (I'm) thankful to take a point. Sam Johnstone earned his spurs.

"I can readily understand the frustration of the fans as this was arguably the worst we have been since I've been here at Villa in the last nine months.

"We didn't have any spark, we didn't do enough with or without the ball. We looked jaded and I take responsibility for that. I should have known better after having 90% of the team away on international duty."

Brentford manager Dean Smith:

"It was a good point but we should have collected three points.

"We controlled the football and in the second half created three big chances. Unfortunately Sam Johnstone, who I had (on loan) at Walsall, kept us at bay.

"We are an organised team despite losing three big players during the transfer window but I do not think we have diminished the quality of the squad."