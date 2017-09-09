Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Gary Hooper's placed finish for the opener came after an intense start from the hosts

Sheffield Wednesday capitalised on some sloppy Nottingham Forest defending to earn a first home league win this term.

A bright Owls start was rewarded when Gary Hooper tucked in after Jordan Smith's poor clearance, but Ben Osborn's near-post finish made it 1-1.

The hosts' Tom Lees had to head Jason Cummings' shot off the line, before an unmarked Steven Fletcher guided home from Lees' corner at the other end.

Kieran Lee added a close-range third as the Reds failed to clear a low cross.

The defeat was Forest's third in their past four league games and was a sixth in a row against Wednesday, who deserved the points.

The home side spurned chances early on as they started with pace and purpose, with debutant Joost van Aken's effort well saved by Smith, before Hooper blazed over wastefully.

But the former Norwich striker's third goal of the season came soon afterwards, as Barry Bannan collected Smith's short clearance and poked through to Hooper to slot in clinically.

Forest had good spells later in the first half, but were second best after the break and, after they conceded from a set-piece for the sixth time in the league this season, when Fletcher got in between two defenders to make it 2-1, they rarely threatened.