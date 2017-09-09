Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 3, Nottingham Forest 1.
Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Football
Sheffield Wednesday capitalised on some sloppy Nottingham Forest defending to earn a first home league win this term.
A bright Owls start was rewarded when Gary Hooper tucked in after Jordan Smith's poor clearance, but Ben Osborn's near-post finish made it 1-1.
The hosts' Tom Lees had to head Jason Cummings' shot off the line, before an unmarked Steven Fletcher guided home from Lees' corner at the other end.
Kieran Lee added a close-range third as the Reds failed to clear a low cross.
The defeat was Forest's third in their past four league games and was a sixth in a row against Wednesday, who deserved the points.
The home side spurned chances early on as they started with pace and purpose, with debutant Joost van Aken's effort well saved by Smith, before Hooper blazed over wastefully.
But the former Norwich striker's third goal of the season came soon afterwards, as Barry Bannan collected Smith's short clearance and poked through to Hooper to slot in clinically.
Forest had good spells later in the first half, but were second best after the break and, after they conceded from a set-piece for the sixth time in the league this season, when Fletcher got in between two defenders to make it 2-1, they rarely threatened.
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 2Hunt
- 15Lees
- 4van Aken
- 20Reach
- 33WallaceBooked at 75mins
- 5LeeSubstituted forButterfieldat 75'minutes
- 3Jones
- 10Bannan
- 14HooperSubstituted forRhodesat 78'minutes
- 9FletcherSubstituted forBoydat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Rhodes
- 8Butterfield
- 16Palmer
- 18Lucas João
- 21Boyd
- 28Wildsmith
- 36Pudil
Nottm Forest
- 43Smith
- 42Worrall
- 25Hobbs
- 13Fox
- 7Bridcutt
- 27Darikwa
- 16CloughSubstituted forBouchalakisat 37'minutes
- 10McKay
- 11Osborn
- 35CummingsSubstituted forMurphyat 63'minutes
- 17BreretonSubstituted forDowellat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mills
- 6Traore
- 9Murphy
- 18Carayol
- 20Dowell
- 30Henderson
- 31Bouchalakis
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 25,710
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 3, Nottingham Forest 1.
Attempt missed. Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jack Hobbs (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Adam Reach.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Andreas Bouchalakis tries a through ball, but Tendayi Darikwa is caught offside.
Foul by Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest).
Jacob Butterfield (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Rhodes replaces Gary Hooper.
Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).
Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).
Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jacob Butterfield replaces Kieran Lee.
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barrie McKay.
Hand ball by Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 3, Nottingham Forest 1. Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. George Boyd replaces Steven Fletcher.
Foul by Barrie McKay (Nottingham Forest).
Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Barrie McKay tries a through ball, but Daryl Murphy is caught offside.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Daryl Murphy replaces Jason Cummings.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Kieran Dowell replaces Ben Brereton.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Lee with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.
Attempt saved. Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Wallace with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Barrie McKay.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest).
Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Hobbs (Nottingham Forest).
Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a through ball.
Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Daniel Fox.