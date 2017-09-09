League One
Charlton Athletic 2-1 Southend United

Josh Magennis and Ricky Holmes scored twice in four second-half minutes to continue Charlton's bright start to the League One campaign against Southend.

John White's 79th-minute header set up a nervous finish for the hosts, but they held on to make it five wins from six for Karl Robinson's men.

Ryan Leonard and Nile Ranger both went close for Southend with headers that went over from corners before Ahmed Kashi's long-range attempt produced a save from Mark Oxley at the other end.

The deadlock was broken in the 65th minute when Chris Solly's cross was headed home by Magennis.

It was soon 2-0 as Holmes shook off his marker before unleashing a powerful shot from outside the box which flew past Oxley.

Southend gave themselves hope when White powered home a header from Stephen McLaughlin's corner.

They almost equalised five minutes later when Leonard's shot was cleared off the line by Magennis but the visitors were unable to muster another serious attempt at goal.

Line-ups

Charlton

  • 1Amos
  • 20Solly
  • 5Bauer
  • 6Pearce
  • 22Dasilva
  • 3Kashi
  • 19Forster-Caskey
  • 14Fosu-HenrySubstituted forKonsaat 89'minutes
  • 11HolmesBooked at 52minsSubstituted forDodooat 86'minutes
  • 9Magennis
  • 10ClarkeBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 4Jackson
  • 13Phillips
  • 15Konsa
  • 17Aribo
  • 21Dodoo
  • 23Sarr
  • 37Hackett-Fairchild

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 42Bwomono
  • 48White
  • 5Ferdinand
  • 2HendrieSubstituted forDemetriouat 75'minutes
  • 17McGlashanBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 61'minutes
  • 18Leonard
  • 8Timlin
  • 7KightlyBooked at 85mins
  • 10CoxSubstituted forRobinsonat 75'minutes
  • 50Ranger

Substitutes

  • 9Fortuné
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 16Yearwood
  • 22Smith
  • 24Demetriou
  • 27Kyprianou
  • 31Robinson
Referee:
Christopher Ward
Attendance:
12,229

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamSouthend
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Charlton Athletic 2, Southend United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 2, Southend United 1.

Joseph Dodoo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).

Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Theo Robinson (Southend United).

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Chris Solly.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo replaces Tarique Fosu-Henry.

Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).

Nile Ranger (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Kightly (Southend United).

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Joseph Dodoo replaces Ricky Holmes.

Booking

Michael Kightly (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Kightly (Southend United).

Booking

Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic).

Elvis Bwomono (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.

Attempt blocked. Nile Ranger (Southend United) header from very close range is blocked.

Foul by Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic).

Theo Robinson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Elvis Bwomono (Southend United).

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Anton Ferdinand.

Goal!

Goal! Charlton Athletic 2, Southend United 1. John White (Southend United) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stephen McLaughlin with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Jason Pearce.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Theo Robinson replaces Simon Cox.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Jason Demetriou replaces Stephen Hendrie.

Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).

Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Charlton Athletic 2, Southend United 0. Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Clarke.

Attempt missed. Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Charlton Athletic 1, Southend United 0. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Solly with a cross.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Josh Magennis.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Stephen McLaughlin replaces Jermaine McGlashan.

Attempt missed. Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury651094516
2Charlton6501137615
3Peterborough6411137613
4Bradford6411127513
5Scunthorpe633082612
6Oxford Utd6321103711
7Blackpool632186211
8Wigan531183510
9Fleetwood531185310
10Blackburn530210649
11Rotherham630310829
12Bristol Rovers63031012-29
13Walsall62229908
14Portsmouth62226608
15MK Dons621347-37
16Doncaster613267-16
17Southend6132712-56
18Wimbledon611437-44
19Bury6114611-54
20Plymouth6114510-54
21Rochdale603339-63
22Northampton5104310-73
23Gillingham6024410-62
24Oldham6015714-71
