Scunthorpe United 0-0 Blackpool
Defences were very much on top as a keenly-contested League One clash between Scunthorpe and Blackpool finished goalless.
There was plenty of effort from both sides, but the necessary quality in the final third was lacking in what proved to be a game of very few chances.
Blackpool squandered arguably the best opportunity of the afternoon in the 26th minute with Kyle Vassell somehow failing to find the back of the net as he slid in to meet a ball into the near post.
The unbeaten Iron went close not long before half-time when visiting goalkeeper Ryan Allsop had to push a well-directed header from Paddy Madden over the bar.
But they were thankful for the agility of their own goalkeeper just before the hour mark, with Matt Gilks stretching to keep out Jimmy Ryan's free-kick with a fingertip save.
The only other action of note came when Scunthorpe substitute Lee Novak powered a header wide from an inviting right-wing cross, with a draw proving a fair outcome.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 22Sutton
- 23McArdle
- 5WallaceBooked at 57mins
- 3Townsend
- 16AdelakunSubstituted forHolmesat 67'minutes
- 12Bishop
- 6Ojo
- 11Morris
- 9MaddenSubstituted forvan Veenat 80'minutes
- 14HopperSubstituted forNovakat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 8Mantom
- 10van Veen
- 17Novak
- 19Holmes
- 21Burgess
- 31Watson
Blackpool
- 26Allsop
- 20Turton
- 16Tilt
- 5Robertson
- 23Daniel
- 2Mellor
- 14RyanBooked at 38mins
- 8D'AlmeidaSubstituted forAimsonat 80'minutes
- 24Cooke
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 7VassellBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 3Taylor
- 6Aimson
- 10Clayton
- 12Wilmer-Anderton
- 18Philliskirk
- 27Quigley
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 4,290
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Blackpool 0.
Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Turton (Blackpool).
Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).
Colin Daniel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool).
Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Aimson (Blackpool).
Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Will Aimson replaces Sessi D'Almeida.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kevin van Veen replaces Paddy Madden.
Foul by Callum Cooke (Blackpool).
Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Levi Sutton (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool).
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Tom Hopper.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Duane Holmes replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.
Booking
Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Josh Morris.
Attempt saved. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.
Booking
Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.