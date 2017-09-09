League One
Scunthorpe0Blackpool0

Scunthorpe United 0-0 Blackpool

Defences were very much on top as a keenly-contested League One clash between Scunthorpe and Blackpool finished goalless.

There was plenty of effort from both sides, but the necessary quality in the final third was lacking in what proved to be a game of very few chances.

Blackpool squandered arguably the best opportunity of the afternoon in the 26th minute with Kyle Vassell somehow failing to find the back of the net as he slid in to meet a ball into the near post.

The unbeaten Iron went close not long before half-time when visiting goalkeeper Ryan Allsop had to push a well-directed header from Paddy Madden over the bar.

But they were thankful for the agility of their own goalkeeper just before the hour mark, with Matt Gilks stretching to keep out Jimmy Ryan's free-kick with a fingertip save.

The only other action of note came when Scunthorpe substitute Lee Novak powered a header wide from an inviting right-wing cross, with a draw proving a fair outcome.

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 22Sutton
  • 23McArdle
  • 5WallaceBooked at 57mins
  • 3Townsend
  • 16AdelakunSubstituted forHolmesat 67'minutes
  • 12Bishop
  • 6Ojo
  • 11Morris
  • 9MaddenSubstituted forvan Veenat 80'minutes
  • 14HopperSubstituted forNovakat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 8Mantom
  • 10van Veen
  • 17Novak
  • 19Holmes
  • 21Burgess
  • 31Watson

Blackpool

  • 26Allsop
  • 20Turton
  • 16Tilt
  • 5Robertson
  • 23Daniel
  • 2Mellor
  • 14RyanBooked at 38mins
  • 8D'AlmeidaSubstituted forAimsonat 80'minutes
  • 24Cooke
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 7VassellBooked at 66mins

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 3Taylor
  • 6Aimson
  • 10Clayton
  • 12Wilmer-Anderton
  • 18Philliskirk
  • 27Quigley
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
4,290

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Blackpool 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Blackpool 0.

Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver Turton (Blackpool).

Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).

Colin Daniel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool).

Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Will Aimson (Blackpool).

Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Will Aimson replaces Sessi D'Almeida.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kevin van Veen replaces Paddy Madden.

Foul by Callum Cooke (Blackpool).

Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Levi Sutton (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt saved. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool).

Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Tom Hopper.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Duane Holmes replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.

Booking

Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).

Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Josh Morris.

Attempt saved. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.

Booking

Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury651094516
2Charlton6501137615
3Peterborough6411137613
4Bradford6411127513
5Scunthorpe633082612
6Oxford Utd6321103711
7Blackpool632186211
8Wigan531183510
9Fleetwood531185310
10Blackburn530210649
11Rotherham630310829
12Bristol Rovers63031012-29
13Walsall62229908
14Portsmouth62226608
15MK Dons621347-37
16Doncaster613267-16
17Southend6132712-56
18Wimbledon611437-44
19Bury6114611-54
20Plymouth6114510-54
21Rochdale603339-63
22Northampton5104310-73
23Gillingham6024410-62
24Oldham6015714-71
