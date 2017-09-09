Harry Kane: Tottenham striker delighted with 'lucky' 100th goal in win over Everton

Harry Kane also scored twice for England in Malta during the international break

Harry Kane admitted his 100th goal for Tottenham was a fluke but was delighted to reach the milestone in his side's ruthless 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

The forward reached his century with the first of Spurs' three unanswered goals on Saturday - an attempted cross from the right that looped over home keeper Jordan Pickford and found the net.

Christian Eriksen scored Spurs' second from close range before Kane sealed the game with his 101st goal - a neat finish, 47 seconds after the break.

"I got a lucky one but sometimes you need that," said Kane.

"It is fantastic. It has been a crazy few years and to get the 100th goal was amazing. Hopefully I can get a few more."

In truth, the game could have have ended 6-0 to a totally dominant away side, who now have seven points and have moved up to fifth in the table.

For Everton, after their loss at Chelsea in their previous game, this is another chastening defeat against a top-four side they aspired to match following a summer of heavy spending in the transfer market.

Kane brings up his century

It has taken Kane 169 games to score 100 goals for Spurs; 12 games fewer than Thierry Henry to score 100 for Arsenal (181)

Kane has yet to score a Premier League goal in August, despite having 25 shots last month.

Come September, he scores at the first time of asking in a top-flight game with his first shot of the month - an effort that was not even intended as a crack at goal.

The England striker now has four goals in two games since the end of August - having also scored twice against Malta for his country during the international break.

Kane's century of goals was amassed in 169 games.

Kane's 101 goals - opposition breakdown Goals Opponent 9 Leicester 6 Arsenal, Bournemouth, Stoke, West Brom 5 Hull, Everton, West Ham 4 Asteras Tripolis, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Fulham, Norwich 3 Sunderland, Swansea 2 AEL Limassol, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, QPR, Southampton, Watford 1 Anderlecht, Besiktas, Brighton, Burnley, CSKA Moscow, FK Qarabag, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Monaco, Nottingham Forest, Shamrock Rovers

Spurs fire a warning to the rest

Tottenham have won their past seven Premier League games played in September

After finishing second last season, Tottenham have been somewhat inconsistent at the start of this one, winning comfortably away at Newcastle but then dropping points at home as they continue to find their feet at Wembley.

However, this performance, against a side with lofty aspirations of their own, shows that they once again mean business and that the consistency of their starting XI over the last three campaigns brings with it a fluency unrivalled by most in the division.

Once Mauricio Pochettino's side had found a foothold in the game, Everton were unable to get a look in. Kane's second goal essentially killed the contest, but it may as well have been over from the moment his first found the net.

Kane will rightly take the headlines, but this was a team performance, with Eriksen the creative force, topped by his own first goal of the season - a close-range finish after Pickford had palmed out Ben Davies' shot.

The Dane played in front of a back three made that much more assured by the presence of summer signing Davinson Sanchez.

Before the three goals, Eriksen fired wide and Moussa Sissoko had a goal-bound effort blocked in the box.

After them, an unmarked and central Dele Alli air-kicked a cross from Kane, who later pulled a shot wide from inside the box.

The 3-0 scoreline was more flattering to Everton than Spurs.

Lots spent but plenty still to do for Everton

Everton had won 10 of their 11 league games at Goodison Park in 2017 prior to Saturday

This was a brutal remainder for Ronald Koeman and Everton that spending lavishly on a host of high-profile players does not instantly result in a fluent, cohesive, incisive side.

There was endeavour from the home side, especially in the opening quarter with the score still at 0-0, but precious little guile in the final third.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen were marginalised, Sandro anonymous and, as an apt contrast to Kane's milestone, the industrious but ineffective Wayne Rooney became the second player in Premier League history to receive 100 yellow cards for a foul late in the game.

Everton will have much better days than this and will no doubt challenge at the top end of the table - they have too much talent not to - but they will need to be patient and work hard.

As an indication of what this can bring, they need only look at the side who so brutally put them to the sword.

Man of the match - Harry Kane (Tottenham)

It had to be him. His first goal was lucky, his second a typically predatory finish. In the past three seasons his goal tally has been 31, 28 and 35 in all competitions. He is now on the board this campaign

'We were too nice' - what they said:

Media playback is not supported on this device Ronald Koeman says Toffees were 'too nice'

Everton boss Ronald Koeman, speaking to BBC Sport: "I am disappointed. I thought the first 25 minutes was OK. We had some chances but after the lucky 1-0 down it was really difficult. We lost control in the game. Tottenham's midfield diamond was difficult to control.

"Straight away in the second half the third goal killed the confidence in our team and Tottenham grew even more.

"The frustration is the second half. I don't ask for yellow or red cards but in several situations we were too nice. We were too nice, too weak in the second half but that is also something about confidence.

Media playback is not supported on this device Mauricio Pochettino salutes 'great striker' Harry Kane on 100th goal

"I know how it works in football. If you sign some players they are losing a bit being realistic. Everyone is talking Everton top six but if you know the qualities of the players in the top six it is a challenge. We have enough games coming up to have a good reaction."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a fantastic performance. Very solid. We played really well against a very good team that is difficult here at Goodison Park."

On Harry Kane scoring his 100th and 101st Tottenham goals: "It was fantastic for him to find the net again. It is fantastic for him and the team, I have no doubt about him. It was a very short few games without scoring but he is a great, great striker."

Another September launch for Kane - the stats you need to know

Kane, who has failed to score in his 13 Premier League appearances during August, has now scored in his first game in September in each of the past two seasons.

Tottenham have won four successive away games in the Premier League for the first time since January 2014 (five in a row).

Christian Eriksen is now the joint-highest scoring Dane in Premier League history, with 32 goals (level with Nicklas Bendtner).

Everton are winless in their past 10 Premier League games against Spurs (D5 L5), since a 2-1 win in December 2012.

Tottenham have won their past seven Premier League games in September, scoring 16 and conceding just two.

Wayne Rooney is the second player in Premier League history to receive 100 yellow cards after Gareth Barry (119).

What next?

Everton are in action in the Europa League, with a trip to Italian side Atalanta on Thursday (18:00 BST). Their next league game is at Manchester United the following Sunday (16:00).

Tottenham host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at Wembley on Wednesday (19:45) before returning to Premier League action next Saturday in a 17:30 kick-off at home against Swansea.