Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-3 Bristol City

Aden Flint, restored to the Bristol City side at Reading, followed his winner against the Royals with a goal at Wolves

Danny Batth scored a late header as Wolves rescued a point in a six-goal thriller at home to Bristol City.

Batth headed Ben Marshall's corner beyond Frank Fielding, moments after Bobby Reid's sixth of the season looked to have snatched an unlikely City win.

Leo Bonatini had tapped the hosts into an early lead, but Aden Flint poked in Bailey Wright's attempt for 1-1.

Diogo Jota then steered Wolves back ahead, before Famara Diedhiou equalised from the spot to set up the late drama.

The home team carved out opportunity after opportunity at 2-2, with numerous crosses flashing across the Robins penalty area and Jota's half-volley rattling the crossbar.

Yet Reid's tap-in after Matty Taylor had struck the post somehow looked to have given City, who won 1-0 at Reading on Saturday, a first victory at Molineux since 1931.

Captain Batth's header into the bottom corner three minutes later deservedly drew Wolves level, however, and ensured they remain in the top six after just one defeat from their first seven games.

Lee Johnson's side have also lost just once this season and are now unbeaten in five league matches.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo on clashes on the touchline:

"The referee just asked for us to relax. Me and Lee [Johnson], we know each other from a long way ago. It was about the staff, they were arguing. It's football. It's normal."

On failure to give Danny Batth a penalty:

"It was clear. I don't want to judge the work of the referee - I know it's a tough job - but Bristol started very aggressively and there should be a little bit more protection to our players. I don't understand why it was not a penalty."

Bristol City assistant head coach Jamie McAllister:

"I felt aggrieved when Bailey [Wright] went up to win a header and they're all shouting for a penalty.

"You can see on the video that Bailey won the header, we were concerned about our player who was down injured and they're looking for a penalty which was poor.

"Then at the end, we get the ball, their player's down and they don't give it us back which I think is shocking, bad sportsmanship.

"Was I pushed? Yes, I kept calm and pushed his arm away. He was in my face, there was no punch, it never happened. The ref just came over to calm things down."