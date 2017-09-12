Match ends, Sunderland 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Sunderland 0-1 Nottingham Forest
Daryl Murphy's late goal gave Nottingham Forest a fourth win in seven league games and piled more pressure on Sunderland boss Simon Grayson.
The Black Cats created the better openings in a game of few chances.
But Forest stood firm in defence to inflict a fourth defeat in seven league matches on their hosts.
Summer signing Murphy grabbed his fourth goal of the season, firing the ball into the bottom corner after Sunderland gave the ball away cheaply.
The hosts created the better chances throughout, with the lively Lewis Grabban and Callum McManaman their main threat.
Grabban, who was later taken off injured, fired one long-range effort over while Forest centre-back Matt Mills twice made decisive blocks from McManaman and George Honeyman before the break.
Both sides struggled to create much after the interval, but Forest began to threaten in the closing stages.
Substitute Jason Cummings had a shot blocked, Tendayi Darikwa saw an effort saved by Robin Ruiter and Barrie McKay also went close after Murphy's strike, which ended a run of back-to-back league defeats for the Reds.
Sunderland boss Simon Grayson:
"It's probably the most frustrating result we've had because we didn't deserve to lose that game, without a shadow of a doubt.
"I thought the players responded from Saturday and showed a lot of bravery with and without the ball, which we asked them to do.
"They responded in a confident manner from the weekend's result, and it's a big kick in the teeth when you lose a game like that because we didn't deserve that. It happened though."
Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton:
"It was a very good win for us. There's no doubt that both teams were on the back of a bad result, and I thought both teams played with a bit of fear.
"We thought Sunderland would come out hard and fast, and they did, but we dealt with that. We had to defend our goal with a passion, and then we were gradually able to play a bit more ourselves.
"We had to work very hard, and credit to the lads for doing that. We defended our goal with a real desire and sometimes you have to do the ugly side of the game well before you can play."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 21Matthews
- 18Browning
- 36Wilson
- 3Oviedo
- 6CattermoleBooked at 48minsSubstituted forJonesat 90+2'minutes
- 17Ndong
- 13McManamanSubstituted forGoochat 71'minutes
- 7Williams
- 26Honeyman
- 11GrabbanSubstituted forVaughanat 37'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 2Jones
- 8Rodwell
- 9Vaughan
- 22Love
- 24Gibson
- 27Gooch
Nottm Forest
- 43Smith
- 27Darikwa
- 42Worrall
- 5Mills
- 6Traore
- 7Bridcutt
- 31BouchalakisSubstituted forMcKayat 63'minutes
- 17BreretonSubstituted forCummingsat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20DowellSubstituted forCloughat 69'minutes
- 11Osborn
- 9Murphy
Substitutes
- 2Lichaj
- 10McKay
- 13Fox
- 16Clough
- 18Carayol
- 30Henderson
- 35Cummings
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 26,061
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Attempt missed. Tyias Browning (Sunderland) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest).
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Armand Traore.
Booking
Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest).
Jonathan Williams (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Matt Mills.
Attempt blocked. Adam Matthews (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Billy Jones replaces Lee Cattermole.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Armand Traore.
Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Armand Traore.
Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 0, Nottingham Forest 1. Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barrie McKay.
Attempt saved. Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Bridcutt.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Williams (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. George Honeyman (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Didier Ndong.
Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jason Cummings replaces Ben Brereton.
Jordan Smith (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyias Browning (Sunderland).
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest).
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch replaces Callum McManaman.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Zach Clough replaces Kieran Dowell.
Attempt missed. Marc Wilson (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Williams with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Barrie McKay.
Attempt saved. Marc Wilson (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tyias Browning with a headed pass.