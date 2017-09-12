Match ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Wigan Athletic 3.
Charlton Athletic 0-3 Wigan Athletic
Wigan proved their credentials for promotion to the Championship with a convincing victory over Charlton at The Valley.
The Latics also ended the home side's record of winning every home fixture this season with two goals from Gavin Massey and another from Sam Morsy that took them up to sixth and left Charlton third.
The visitors threatened as early as the opening minute when Massey sent a diving header just wide of the right post from Michael Jacobs' cross. Shortly after Jacobs then tested goalkeeper Ben Amos when forcing him to dive to his left to save his shot from 10 yards.
Charlton's first sight on goal came in the 23rd minute when Tariqe Fosu's powerful strike was unconvincingly saved by Jamie Jones.
They followed that with a fine effort from Jake Forster-Caskey who struck the left angle before Josh Magennis headed the rebound wide with Jones already beaten.
Wigan took the lead on the stroke of half-time. Reece James produced a low cross that beat the hosts' goalkeeper and defence to leave Massey with a tap-in.
The second arrived with similar ease in the 70th minute. After collecting a long ball and under little pressure, Nathan Byrne played in Massey who, similarly unchallenged, had the time to powerfully pick his spot into the bottom left corner.
Continuing the theme of the hosts' static defending, after Jay Dasilva's attempted clearance fell to Morsy, Wigan's captain controlled possession and shot in off the left post three minutes from time.
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 20SollyBooked at 90mins
- 5Bauer
- 6Pearce
- 22Dasilva
- 3KashiSubstituted forKonsaat 68'minutes
- 19Forster-CaskeyBooked at 75mins
- 11HolmesBooked at 53mins
- 10ClarkeSubstituted forDodooat 74'minutes
- 14Fosu-HenrySubstituted forAhearne-Grantat 68'minutes
- 9Magennis
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 13Phillips
- 15Konsa
- 17Aribo
- 18Ahearne-Grant
- 21Dodoo
- 23Sarr
Wigan
- 23Jones
- 2Byrne
- 14BruceBooked at 64mins
- 33Burn
- 26James
- 5MorsyBooked at 51mins
- 8Evans
- 17JacobsSubstituted forElderat 90+2'minutes
- 25PowellSubstituted forToneyat 74'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 11Massey
- 9GriggSubstituted forPowerat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Elder
- 4Perkins
- 6Power
- 10Toney
- 18Roberts
- 21Thomas
- 31Sarkic
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 10,172
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away12
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Wigan Athletic 3.
Booking
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).
Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Callum Elder replaces Michael Jacobs.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Michael Jacobs.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic).
Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ben Amos.
Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 0, Wigan Athletic 3. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.
Booking
Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).
Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Delay in match Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.
Foul by Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic).
Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Max Power replaces William Grigg.
Foul by Joseph Dodoo (Charlton Athletic).
Alex Bruce (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).
Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ivan Toney replaces Nick Powell.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Joseph Dodoo replaces Billy Clarke.
Attempt missed. Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 0, Wigan Athletic 2. Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Byrne.
Foul by Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic).
Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.