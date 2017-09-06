Motherwell: Peter Hartley not content to swap Blackpool bench for another

Hartley has joined Well from Blackpool for a season

Peter Hartley says his desperation to make his mark in football before he is forced to retire led to him heading on a season-long loan to Motherwell.

The 29-year-old defender had found himself on the bench for Blackpool after his summer switch on a two-year contract from Bristol Rovers.

"I can't sit in stands and watch games of football when the clock is ticking," said Hartley.

"My goal is to impress and be in the manager's plans here."

Hartley began his career with Sunderland and, after a loan spell with Chesterfield, spent four years with Hartlepool United.

Spells with Stevenage and Plymouth Argyle followed before the Englishman's year with Rovers and his summer transfer to their League One rivals.

Hartley had made 24 appearances, all but one being a start, for the Pirates before injury cut short his season in January.

Hartley (right) was a regular starter for Bristol Rovers in League One last season

But his two games for Blackpool - both starts - were in the EFL Cup and Football League Trophy and he found himself as a substitute for the start of their league campaign.

"I signed at Blackpool with a goal to play in every single moment of every game," said Hartley.

"And, when that didn't happen after three or four games, I moved sharply to play because I am 29 and my biggest enemy is time - and I've got things that I need to achieve in my career.

"If the gaffer selects me to play, I am 100% ready to give everything I've got and win the game."

Motherwell moved for Hartley, and fellow defender Liam Grimshaw from Preston North End, after selling Ben Heneghan to Sheffield United on transfer deadline day.

Both are in contention to make their debuts in Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit by Kilmarnock.