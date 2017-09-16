Match ends, Hull City 1, Sunderland 1.
Hull City 1-1 Sunderland
David Meyler's late strike rescued a deserved point for Hull City in their Championship game against Sunderland.
James Vaughan's powerful first-half header, his first goal for the Black Cats, gave the visitors the lead.
But Republic of Ireland midfielder Meyler struck eight minutes from time to leave Sunderland without a win in six league games.
Meyler almost scored a winner for the Tigers, but his shot was palmed wide by Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter.
Sunderland, relegated from the Premier League last season, are now without a league win since beating Norwich on 13 August, and only have one victory from their eight matches.
The draw at the KCOM Stadium does at least halt a run of four straight defeats for Simon Grayson's side.
Hull have also endured a difficult start to the season under new manager Leonid Slutsky.
The former Russia manager's side have taken just eight points from their opening eight league matches.
Hull boss Leonid Slutsky:
"We played two different halves: the first half was terrible, the second half was much better.
"I'm sorry for the first half, but in the second half, anybody who sat in the stands today would be satisfied by our second half.
"Believe me, everybody tried 100 per cent to succeed. We can play better and better. We are working very hard to try to change the situation."
Sunderland manager Simon Grayson:
"I'm disappointed but pleased (with the team's performance) as well. We were very comfortable and dominated the ball, created some good chances and got the goal.
"We didn't pass the ball and retain it as well as we should do but we limited them to few opportunities. I think we just ran out of steam a little bit."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 29TomoriBooked at 90mins
- 21Dawson
- 5HectorSubstituted forMeylerat 45'minutes
- 34Aina
- 16Larsson
- 22HenriksenSubstituted forToralat 45'minutes
- 28Kingsley
- 20Bowen
- 9DickoSubstituted forCampbellat 70'minutes
- 7GrosickiBooked at 43mins
Substitutes
- 4Irvine
- 8Meyler
- 11Toral
- 12Marshall
- 14Diomande
- 24Clark
- 25Campbell
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 21Matthews
- 23Koné
- 36Wilson
- 3OviedoBooked at 75mins
- 17Ndong
- 6Cattermole
- 13McManamanSubstituted forJonesat 80'minutes
- 7WilliamsBooked at 74minsSubstituted forRodwellat 76'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 26Honeyman
- 9VaughanSubstituted forGoochat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 2Jones
- 8Rodwell
- 18Browning
- 22Love
- 24Gibson
- 27Gooch
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 16,597
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Sunderland 1.
Attempt saved. David Meyler (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Michael Dawson (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by David Meyler with a cross.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Adam Matthews.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Marc Wilson.
Booking
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Fikayo Tomori (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Fikayo Tomori (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch replaces James Vaughan.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Robbin Ruiter.
Attempt saved. David Meyler (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
Jon Toral (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lamine Koné (Sunderland).
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 1, Sunderland 1. David Meyler (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraizer Campbell.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Kingsley (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Didier Ndong.
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Wilson (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Billy Jones replaces Callum McManaman.
Attempt missed. Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Meyler with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Toral.
Booking
Jack Rodwell (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Cattermole (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Jack Rodwell replaces Jonathan Williams.
Booking
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ola Aina (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland).
Booking
Jonathan Williams (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Williams (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.
Foul by Fikayo Tomori (Hull City).
Jonathan Williams (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Hull City).
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.