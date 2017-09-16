Hull City 1-1 Sunderland

David Meyler slots in the equaliser for Hull

David Meyler's late strike rescued a deserved point for Hull City in their Championship game against Sunderland.

James Vaughan's powerful first-half header, his first goal for the Black Cats, gave the visitors the lead.

But Republic of Ireland midfielder Meyler struck eight minutes from time to leave Sunderland without a win in six league games.

Meyler almost scored a winner for the Tigers, but his shot was palmed wide by Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter.

Sunderland, relegated from the Premier League last season, are now without a league win since beating Norwich on 13 August, and only have one victory from their eight matches.

The draw at the KCOM Stadium does at least halt a run of four straight defeats for Simon Grayson's side.

Hull have also endured a difficult start to the season under new manager Leonid Slutsky.

The former Russia manager's side have taken just eight points from their opening eight league matches.

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky:

"We played two different halves: the first half was terrible, the second half was much better.

"I'm sorry for the first half, but in the second half, anybody who sat in the stands today would be satisfied by our second half.

"Believe me, everybody tried 100 per cent to succeed. We can play better and better. We are working very hard to try to change the situation."

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson:

"I'm disappointed but pleased (with the team's performance) as well. We were very comfortable and dominated the ball, created some good chances and got the goal.

"We didn't pass the ball and retain it as well as we should do but we limited them to few opportunities. I think we just ran out of steam a little bit."