Bristol City 4-1 Derby County

Cauley Woodrow's header was his first since joining Bristol City on loan from Fulham

Bristol City scored four second-half goals as they came from behind to beat Derby County at Ashton Gate.

Matej Vydra had given the Rams a first-half lead from the penalty spot after City goalkeeper Frank Fielding brought the Czech Republic striker down.

Cauley Woodrow headed in Joe Bryan's cross to level after the break.

Bobby Reid scored from the spot, before Jamie Patterson made it 3-1 with a superb free-kick and Famara Diedhou bent in a late fourth.

City are now unbeaten in six Championship matches, and have only lost once this campaign - a 2-1 defeat at Birmingham on 12 August.

They were good value for their win, registering 25 shots, but it was only in the second half when Lee Johnson's side became clinical.

Forward Woodrow, on loan from Fulham, started the comeback with his first City goal before Reid slotted in his seventh of the season following Richard Keogh's foul on Jonathan Leko.

Patterson's free-kick bounced in off the crossbar and Senegal striker Diedhou completed a fine afternoon for the Robins with a cool finish in stoppage time.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:

"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but I was delighted with what I saw even in the first half.

"At the interval I just told the players to produce more of the same. The only problem was some of our delivery from crosses and at times we could have got the ball in quicker.

"The second half was everything I want to see from my team. Jonathan Leko is like the Lord of the Dance and I would hate to be a defender playing against him.

Derby County manager Gary Rowett:

"From the start we failed to match Bristol's intensity or handle their forward play. At half-time I told the players they would need to do much better because we had ridden our luck to be in front.

"Bristol played well, but I felt sorry for our travelling fans and the only message I want to get to them is how disappointed I am with the performance.

"I'm incredibly disappointed and a little bit embarrassed."