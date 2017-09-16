Gillingham 1-0 Charlton Athletic

Tom Eaves' strike ensured Gillingham lifted themselves out of the League One relegation zone with victory against Charlton.

The home side weathered wave after wave of Charlton pressure in the first half to take an unexpected lead after 53 minutes.

Karl Robinson's side were wasteful in front of goal throughout, while Tomas Holy made a superb save to deny substitute Ezri Konsa and give the Gills their first league win of the season.

Charlton forced Holy into early action through Josh Magennis' volley after good work from Ricky Holmes down the left.

It was Gillingham, however, who put the ball in the net first but Gabriel Zakuani's header was ruled out for offside.

Magennis missed a glorious chance to give the Addicks the lead on 51 minutes latching onto Holmes' ball, only to shoot straight at Holy from six yards out.

Eaves gave Gillingham the lead moments later. Max Ehmer's cross from the left found the striker who finished emphatically beyond Ben Amos.

And Gillingham had Holy to thank for an outstanding save to deny Konsa from point-blank range after 88 minutes.

Report supplied by the Press Association.