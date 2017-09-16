Match ends, Gillingham 1, Charlton Athletic 0.
Gillingham 1-0 Charlton Athletic
Tom Eaves' strike ensured Gillingham lifted themselves out of the League One relegation zone with victory against Charlton.
The home side weathered wave after wave of Charlton pressure in the first half to take an unexpected lead after 53 minutes.
Karl Robinson's side were wasteful in front of goal throughout, while Tomas Holy made a superb save to deny substitute Ezri Konsa and give the Gills their first league win of the season.
Charlton forced Holy into early action through Josh Magennis' volley after good work from Ricky Holmes down the left.
It was Gillingham, however, who put the ball in the net first but Gabriel Zakuani's header was ruled out for offside.
Magennis missed a glorious chance to give the Addicks the lead on 51 minutes latching onto Holmes' ball, only to shoot straight at Holy from six yards out.
Eaves gave Gillingham the lead moments later. Max Ehmer's cross from the left found the striker who finished emphatically beyond Ben Amos.
And Gillingham had Holy to thank for an outstanding save to deny Konsa from point-blank range after 88 minutes.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 13HolyBooked at 90mins
- 2O'NeillBooked at 26minsSubstituted forOgilvieat 72'minutes
- 6ZakuaniSubstituted forHessenthalerat 78'minutes
- 19NugentBooked at 65mins
- 4Lacey
- 5EhmerBooked at 13mins
- 7WagstaffSubstituted forParkerat 45+4'minutes
- 33Byrne
- 28Clare
- 10Wilkinson
- 9Eaves
Substitutes
- 8Hessenthaler
- 12Ogilvie
- 14Parker
- 24Cundle
- 26Arnold
- 27Nash
- 29Starkey
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 20SollyBooked at 84mins
- 5Bauer
- 6Pearce
- 22Dasilva
- 14Fosu-HenrySubstituted forDodooat 68'minutes
- 19Forster-CaskeySubstituted forAhearne-Grantat 81'minutes
- 3KashiBooked at 45mins
- 11HolmesBooked at 90mins
- 9Magennis
- 10ClarkeSubstituted forKonsaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 13Phillips
- 15Konsa
- 17Aribo
- 18Ahearne-Grant
- 21Dodoo
- 23Sarr
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 7,216
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away12
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Charlton Athletic 0.
Attempt blocked. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Tom Eaves (Gillingham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ben Nugent (Gillingham).
Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Sean Clare (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt saved. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Delay in match Sean Clare (Gillingham) because of an injury.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tomas Holy.
Attempt saved. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).
Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo replaces Billy Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Karlan Ahearne-Grant replaces Jake Forster-Caskey.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Jake Hessenthaler replaces Gabriel Zakuani because of an injury.
Delay in match Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Joseph Dodoo (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Mark Byrne.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jason Pearce.
Attempt blocked. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Connor Ogilvie replaces Luke O'Neill.
Ben Nugent (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joseph Dodoo (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Joseph Dodoo replaces Tarique Fosu-Henry.
Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.