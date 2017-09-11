Celtic: Olivier Ntcham believes money won't be a factor in Paris St-Germain tie

Frenchman Olivier Ntcham joined Celtic this summer from Manchester City

Olivier Ntcham insisted money does not matter before Celtic's Champions League meeting with Paris St-Germain, which he says will be "close to a dream".

The Ligue 1 runners-up invested over £300m on bringing forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to the French capital during the summer transfer window.

"On the pitch we're all the same," said Frenchman Ntcham, 21.

"It doesn't matter how much money you cost because on the pitch, everybody has two feet and you play."

Ntcham will make his Champions League group stage debut if he plays against PSG at Celtic Park, which would be emotionally resonant for the midfielder since he grew up in Paris supporting Tuesday's opponents.

And the midfielder believes the Ligue 1 side can move into the upper echelons of the European game.

"With all the money that they've spent they are definitely going to get there in the next few years," Ntcham said.

Neymar, Thiaho Silva and their PSG team-mates familiarised themselves with Celtic Park on Monday evening

"I'm very excited to play against PSG because before I was a supporter of Paris, and to play against them is close to a dream for me.

"For [friends and family], it is like a dream because before everyone watched them on the television, now we play against them.

"I know the atmosphere is going to be unbelievable."

Ntcham scored in the Champions League play-off away leg against Astana, as Celtic won 8-4 on aggregate.

And he believes it is important not to allow the stature of PSG to affect his approach to the tie.

"I have to play my game just like always," Ntcham added.

"We have to play our game and even if, tomorrow, we lose or win we still have games to play against big teams so it's always good to play against big teams.

"Being more aggressive is more important and play our own game is the key."