Reading 0-2 Swansea City

Match ends, Reading 0, Swansea City 2.
Swansea scored a controversial second goal as they beat Reading to progress to the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Reading's George Evans saw his pass hit the referee, allowing Leroy Fer to play Jordan Ayew in on goal, as the striker cut in from the left and curled home.
Alfie Mawson scored the opener after finding space in the box from a Renato Sanches corner and flicking home.
Reading's best chance fell to winger Adrian Popa, but the Romanian could not hit the target with his effort.
Victory means Swansea have now won 14 of their last 17 League Cup contests against lower league opponents, but their two goals did not come until the second half.
Luciano Narsingh had a goal disallowed in the opening period and the Dutchman had an effort saved by the legs of Reading goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola.
On-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Sanches impressed on the ball and the returning Wilfried Bony - re-signed from Manchester City for £12m - had a couple of efforts blocked.
Despite Mawson's opener, the home side were very much in the game with seven minutes remaining, before Evans' pass struck referee Andy Davies, allowing the Swans to finish off the tie.
Swansea manager Paul Clement: "We're very pleased to go through. I expected a difficult game because Reading are a good side and were unlucky not to come up last season. We had some difficulty in the first half.
"Second half the set-play changed the rhythm of game and we could make things nice and compact and then we could wait for our moment to counter-attack and that's how the game unfolded."
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Jaakkola
- 2Gunter
- 20Ilori
- 6Moore
- 11ObitaSubstituted forBlackettat 62'minutes
- 19BacunaBooked at 42mins
- 8Evans
- 25PopaSubstituted forBödvarssonat 74'minutes
- 10SwiftSubstituted forKellyat 54'minutes
- 22Clement
- 7Beerens
Substitutes
- 4van den Berg
- 23Bödvarsson
- 24Blackett
- 38Kelly
- 42Rinomhota
- 43Legg
- 55Smith
Swansea
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Nordfeldt
- 22Rangel
- 5van der Hoorn
- 6Mawson
- 16OlssonBooked at 56mins
- 8FerBooked at 90mins
- 51Mesa
- 35Renato Sanches
- 11NarsinghSubstituted forFernandezat 70'minutes
- 2BonySubstituted forAbrahamat 81'minutes
- 15RoutledgeSubstituted forJ Ayewat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Britton
- 10Abraham
- 18J Ayew
- 25Mulder
- 26Naughton
- 33Fernandez
- 56Fulton
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 8,729
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 0, Swansea City 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. George Evans (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna.
Post update
Foul by George Evans (Reading).
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pelle Clement (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Evans (Reading) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tyler Blackett (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by George Evans with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Martin Olsson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tyler Blackett (Reading) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Evans with a cross.
Post update
Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Leroy Fer (Swansea City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Leandro Bacuna (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Angel Rangel.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 0, Swansea City 2. Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Fer.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Tammy Abraham replaces Wilfried Bony.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Fer.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson replaces Adrian Popa.
Post update
Foul by George Evans (Reading).
Also surprised at your
But aren't you supposed to pass the ball to someone wearing the same colours as yourself?
Regardless of any controversies, a good win for Swansea. Not good for Reading who are still on a downer since that £170million penalty miss against Huddersfield in the Championship playoff final in May.
They really struggled to string passes together and at times everyone was guilty of sloppy passing and losing the ball. They made it harder than it needed to be.
Would like to see youngsters get game time too. The subs used were all guys who've played every game so far....