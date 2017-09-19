Close menu
EFL Cup
ReadingReading0SwanseaSwansea City2

Reading 0-2 Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments9

Alfie Mawson
Mawson (second left) scored his fifth goal for Swansea

Swansea scored a controversial second goal as they beat Reading to progress to the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Reading's George Evans saw his pass hit the referee, allowing Leroy Fer to play Jordan Ayew in on goal, as the striker cut in from the left and curled home.

Alfie Mawson scored the opener after finding space in the box from a Renato Sanches corner and flicking home.

Reading's best chance fell to winger Adrian Popa, but the Romanian could not hit the target with his effort.

Victory means Swansea have now won 14 of their last 17 League Cup contests against lower league opponents, but their two goals did not come until the second half.

Luciano Narsingh had a goal disallowed in the opening period and the Dutchman had an effort saved by the legs of Reading goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola.

On-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Sanches impressed on the ball and the returning Wilfried Bony - re-signed from Manchester City for £12m - had a couple of efforts blocked.

Despite Mawson's opener, the home side were very much in the game with seven minutes remaining, before Evans' pass struck referee Andy Davies, allowing the Swans to finish off the tie.

Swansea manager Paul Clement: "We're very pleased to go through. I expected a difficult game because Reading are a good side and were unlucky not to come up last season. We had some difficulty in the first half.

"Second half the set-play changed the rhythm of game and we could make things nice and compact and then we could wait for our moment to counter-attack and that's how the game unfolded."

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Jaakkola
  • 2Gunter
  • 20Ilori
  • 6Moore
  • 11ObitaSubstituted forBlackettat 62'minutes
  • 19BacunaBooked at 42mins
  • 8Evans
  • 25PopaSubstituted forBödvarssonat 74'minutes
  • 10SwiftSubstituted forKellyat 54'minutes
  • 22Clement
  • 7Beerens

Substitutes

  • 4van den Berg
  • 23Bödvarsson
  • 24Blackett
  • 38Kelly
  • 42Rinomhota
  • 43Legg
  • 55Smith

Swansea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Nordfeldt
  • 22Rangel
  • 5van der Hoorn
  • 6Mawson
  • 16OlssonBooked at 56mins
  • 8FerBooked at 90mins
  • 51Mesa
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 11NarsinghSubstituted forFernandezat 70'minutes
  • 2BonySubstituted forAbrahamat 81'minutes
  • 15RoutledgeSubstituted forJ Ayewat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Britton
  • 10Abraham
  • 18J Ayew
  • 25Mulder
  • 26Naughton
  • 33Fernandez
  • 56Fulton
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
8,729

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading 0, Swansea City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading 0, Swansea City 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. George Evans (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna.

  4. Post update

    Foul by George Evans (Reading).

  5. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pelle Clement (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Kelly.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Evans (Reading) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Liam Kelly.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Blackett (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by George Evans with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Martin Olsson.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyler Blackett (Reading) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Evans with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Fer (Swansea City).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Bacuna (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Angel Rangel.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Reading 0, Swansea City 2. Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Fer.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Tammy Abraham replaces Wilfried Bony.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Fer.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson replaces Adrian Popa.

  20. Post update

    Foul by George Evans (Reading).

  • Comment posted by madtaffy7, at 23:23 19 Sep 2017

    Hitting the referee and falling to the attacking player isn't "a controversial goal". It's a goal the defending side will be annoyed at the referee for creating. You could headline it "Referee inadvertently creates goal for Swans" or "Swans benefit from a lucky bounce". But "controversial" indicates it may have not been a valid goal, which doesn't appear to be the case here.

  • Comment posted by RallyRay, at 08:44 20 Sep 2017

    Would be nice to see Swansea putting together a league cup run!

  • Comment posted by User0698848550, at 09:32 20 Sep 2017

    Thoroughly agree. Was at the game and listened to BBC Berkshire on way home and surprised that seasoned ex pros (and Tim Nice-but-Dim) were blaming ref for being in the way rather than poor decision making and poor passing by Evans.
    Also surprised at your

  • Comment posted by User0266317152, at 09:23 20 Sep 2017

    "Reading's George Evans saw his pass hit the referee, allowing Leroy Fer to play Jordan Ayew in on goal..."

    But aren't you supposed to pass the ball to someone wearing the same colours as yourself?

  • Comment posted by RossisHattrick1982, at 12:51 20 Sep 2017

    An interesting match on paper. Reading might have fancied their chances before the game although Swansea would have been buoyed on by their impressive draw at Spurs last weekend.

    Regardless of any controversies, a good win for Swansea. Not good for Reading who are still on a downer since that £170million penalty miss against Huddersfield in the Championship playoff final in May.

  • Comment posted by AdamH1871, at 14:04 20 Sep 2017

    "On-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Sanches impressed on the ball" - He was definitely playing some superb 40 yard passes to Anssi Jaakkola

  • Comment posted by YnysmeudwyJack, at 05:42 20 Sep 2017

    Watched the game on-line and Whilst the Swans again looked decent enough in defence they looked poor going forward.

    They really struggled to string passes together and at times everyone was guilty of sloppy passing and losing the ball. They made it harder than it needed to be.

    Would like to see youngsters get game time too. The subs used were all guys who've played every game so far....

  • Comment posted by sweetFA, at 08:48 20 Sep 2017

    @3 - normally I'd agree with using youth in cup games, but if your side is struggling for attacking form you need them to have game time to get better? Up the Swans!

  • Comment posted by Niall, at 00:13 20 Sep 2017

    Controversial can mean open to discussion or public disagreement. Who is right and who is wrong is irrelevant.

