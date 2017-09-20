Everton 3-0 Sunderland

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has now scored three goals this season

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice as Everton beat Sunderland to claim their first win in seven games and reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Calvert-Lewin's first goal was a neat finish from inside the box and ended almost seven and a half hours of goalless football from the Toffees.

His second was a fierce, rising drive after he was sent clear by Sandro.

The 20-year-old also struck the post with a header before Oumar Niasse's superb finish killed the game.

It was the Senegal forward's first goal for Everton, coming just 18 minutes after he had come off the bench for his first Toffees appearance since May 2016.

"In a difficult time, the best medicine is scoring goals and winning games," said Everton boss Ronald Koeman. "Everybody worked hard and the final result was good."

Their reward for the win is a fourth-round tie at Premier League champions Chelsea, against whom they have played eight cup ties in 15 seasons, winning two.

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw Ties to be played week commencing 23 October Tottenham v West Ham Bristol City v Crystal Palace Swansea v Manchester United Arsenal v Norwich Chelsea v Everton Manchester City v Wolves Leicester v Leeds Bournemouth v Middlesbrough

Everton's winless run ends but Sunderland's is now extended to five games, dating back to their 2-1 win at Carlisle in the second round of this competition.

They had few chances at Goodison Park, the best of them were headed just wide by ex-Everton striker James Vaughan.

It was not a fluent display from the home side, which is perhaps unsurprising considering their recent form and the eight changes to field a relatively inexperienced starting XI.

The Sunderland side that began the match, containing former Everton players Jack Rodwell, Darron Gibson and Vaughan, had made more Toffees appearances than the home side - 238 to 233.

However, in one of those changes, Calvert-Lewin, they have a lively and brave attacking player who is likely to have secured himself a starting berth in the Premier League this weekend.