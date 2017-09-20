Arsenal 1-0 Doncaster Rovers

Theo Walcott's first-half goal was his first for Arsenal in 10 matches

Arsenal moved into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as Theo Walcott's first-half goal saw off League One Doncaster Rovers at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, who made 11 changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, hit the crossbar early on through Olivier Giroud's overhead kick.

But Walcott put the hosts ahead when he collected Alexis Sanchez's cross-field pass and dinked a shot over Ian Lawlor.

Doncaster's Matty Blair headed against the bar late on, but Arsenal advanced.

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw Ties to be played week commencing 23 October Tottenham v West Ham Bristol City v Crystal Palace Swansea v Manchester United Arsenal v Norwich Chelsea v Everton Manchester City v Wolves Leicester v Leeds Bournemouth v Middlesbrough

Arsene Wenger's side dominated throughout with 27 attempts, with Giroud heading over from Mohamed Elneny's cross and Walcott having a shot pushed over by Lawlor.

Doncaster, who are 19th in League One, came close to forcing extra time but Blair's header from Liam Mandeville's right-wing corner bounced off the bar.

Although they made 11 changes, the Arsenal starting XI was still strong with Per Mertesacker, Jack Wilshere, Giroud, Sanchez and Walcott all beginning the match.

Seventeen-year-old Reiss Nelson made his first start for the Gunners, before 18-year-olds Josh da Silva and Joe Willock made their first Arsenal appearances in the second half.

Doncaster were the lowest ranked team left in the competition and manager Darren Ferguson, son of former Manchester United boss Alex, can be proud of his side's dogged performance.

Arsenal have never won the League Cup during Arsene Wenger's 21 years at the club, but have lost in the final on two occasions - in 2007 and 2011.

'That was hard work' - what they said

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: "Yes that was hard work, credit to Doncaster, they kept going. We started well in the first 35 minutes but we decreased slowly.

"We lost our collective game and couldn't score the second goal, it became more difficult. We wanted to score goals. We were just lacking. It was a typical cup game.

"I was concerned, they looked dangerous."

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson said: "I'm so proud of the players this evening, we gave it a good go and we reacted quite well after going behind.

"We created a lot of chances in the second half, there was a point in the game where we really went for it.

"Our performances haven't been too bad and the games we have lost have majority been by one goal, we are not far off."