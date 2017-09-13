FC Basel charged by Uefa for setting off fireworks during Man Utd defeat

FC Basel have been charged by Uefa after their fans set off fireworks during the 3-0 Champions League defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Marouane Fellaini, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku scored for the hosts in Tuesday's Group A game.

Celtic and Paris St-Germain have also been charged over incidents during their Champions League match.

The cases will be dealt with by Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 October.

