FC Basel charged by Uefa for setting off fireworks during Man Utd defeat
FC Basel have been charged by Uefa after their fans set off fireworks during the 3-0 Champions League defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Marouane Fellaini, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku scored for the hosts in Tuesday's Group A game.
Celtic and Paris St-Germain have also been charged over incidents during their Champions League match.
The cases will be dealt with by Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 October.