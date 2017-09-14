Megan Rapinoe & Alex Morgan: World Cup winners join Juan Mata's campaign

Morgan, right, has won 128 US caps, five more than team-mate Rapinoe, left

US women's World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have joined Juan Mata's campaign for players to donate 1% of their salary to charity.

Manchester United midfielder Mata made the pledge to Common Goal, which supports football charities worldwide.

Germany's Mats Hummels followed suit in August, while Rapinoe and Morgan become the first female players to commit.

"Myself and Alex felt it was important that women's football was represented from the outset," said Rapinoe, 32.

Both players were part of the US women's squad that won Olympic gold at London 2012 and the 2015 World Cup.

Morgan, 28, also won the Champions League during a short loan spell at Lyon this year.

Mata made the decision to raise money for Common Goal, run by the organisation Streetfootballworld, after being shocked by the poverty he saw on a visit to Mumbai, India.

The 29-year-old Spaniard is aiming to create a 'Common Goal starting XI', made up of 11 players who match his donation.

Bayern Munich defender Hummels, 28, added: "As more players join Common Goal, we hope to show the world that football has its heart in the right place."