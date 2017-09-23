Match ends, Notts County 4, Lincoln City 1.
Notts County 4-1 Lincoln City
Notts County continued their sensational form as they stretched their unbeaten run to eight League Two games with a 4-1 win over 10-man Lincoln.
Lincoln started strongly as Josh Ginnelly saw an effort tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Adam Collin and from the resulting corner, defender Sean Raggett headed over when unmarked.
But just as the Imps were seeking a breakthrough, the pendulum swung in the Magpies' favour when midfielder Billy Knott was dismissed for a high foot on Ryan Yates.
County then forced themselves in front when Rob Milsom's 39th-minute cross was hooked in by Jon Stead via the aid of a deflection.
But Lincoln, to their credit, were level just after the break when Harry Anderson nodded in at the far post from Ginnelly's cross.
Their joy was short-lived, however, when Stead did brilliantly to pick out Matt Tootle in the box and his low drive flew into the bottom corner on 55 minutes.
Jorge Grant then made it 3-1 with a magnificent 25-yard free-kick on 71 minutes before Terry Hawkridge produced a clinical finish against his old club at the death to seal the win.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 2Tootle
- 5Duffy
- 16Brisley
- 23JonesSubstituted forDickinsonat 45+2'minutes
- 10Grant
- 22Yates
- 24MilsomBooked at 41minsSubstituted forHewittat 76'minutes
- 11Hawkridge
- 14Forte
- 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dickinson
- 4Hewitt
- 7Alessandra
- 17Smith
- 19Hunt
- 20Walker
- 34Fitzsimons
Lincoln City
- 1Farman
- 23EardleySubstituted forWhitehouseat 68'minutes
- 15Dickie
- 25RaggettBooked at 79mins
- 3HaberghamBooked at 87mins
- 26Anderson
- 16BostwickBooked at 52mins
- 30Woodyard
- 7GinnellySubstituted forPalmerat 68'minutes
- 11KnottBooked at 28mins
- 10GreenSubstituted forLongat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Long
- 4Whitehouse
- 5Waterfall
- 8Palmer
- 9Rhead
- 14Maguire-Drew
- 21Vickers
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 11,672
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 4, Lincoln City 1.
Delay in match Jonathan Forte (Notts County) because of an injury.
Ryan Yates (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City).
Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City).
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 4, Lincoln City 1. Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Sam Habergham (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jorge Grant (Notts County).
Sam Habergham (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.
Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Notts County).
Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).
Foul by Jonathan Forte (Notts County).
Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).
Robert Dickie (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Sean Raggett (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Yates (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Raggett (Lincoln City).
Foul by Jonathan Forte (Notts County).
Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Elliott Hewitt replaces Robert Milsom.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Richard Duffy.
Delay in match Jon Stead (Notts County) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Sean Long replaces Matt Green.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 3, Lincoln City 1. Jorge Grant (Notts County) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City).
Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Elliot Whitehouse replaces Neal Eardley.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Josh Ginnelly.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul Farman (Lincoln City) because of an injury.