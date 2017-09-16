Bayern Munich 4-0 Mainz 05

Robert Lewandowski has scored 82 goals in 100 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski scored twice on his 100th Bundesliga appearance with Bayern Munich as his side thrashed Mainz.

The Poland striker has scored 82 goals in the league since signing on a free from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

His first came on 55 minutes after converting Thomas Muller's cross, before heading in a second past Rene Adler 13 minutes from time.

Forward Muller had opened the scoring by drilling in a finish and Arjen Robben doubled their advantage.

The result provided much relief for Bayern who have had a difficult week, following reports in the Spanish media that Lewandowski was looking for a move to La Liga champions Real Madrid.

And German football writer Raphael Honigstein told BBC Radio 5 live that Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti will "not see out his contract beyond the summer" and be replaced by Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

But after the match, Bayern chairman Uli Hoeness laughed off the claims by saying "it is not 1 April", in reference to April Fool's Day.

The champions are second in the league - behind unbeaten Hannover - having been beaten by Hoffenheim in their previous game.