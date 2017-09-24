Sheffield Wednesday 2-4 Sheffield United

Leon Clarke had a three-year spell with Sheffield Wednesday

Leon Clarke scored twice as Sheffield United held off a Sheffield Wednesday fightback to win an enthralling Steel City derby.

The Blades got off to a terrific start, with John Fleck smashing home a free-kick after three minutes and Clarke making it 2-0 after 15.

Gary Hooper gave the hosts a chance when he scored just before the break.

Owls sub Lucas Joao levelled with a composed finish but Mark Duffy thundered home before Clarke tapped in.

The result was Sheffield United's first win over their city rivals since September 2009 and moved them up to fourth in the Championship table.

Defeat ends Wednesday's seven-match unbeaten run and leaves them in 10th.

Many happy returns

Some woeful defending saw the Owls concede twice early on, which quelled the initially buoyant Hillsborough crowd.

Clarke, who scored 18 goals in 87 appearances for the Hillsborough side between 2007 and 2010, got on the scoresheet against his former club with his early strike after Fleck had found the net with a fierce strike.

After Duffy had restored the visitors' lead just one minute and 47 seconds after Joao's levelller it was left to Clarke, who had not scored this season before today, to seal victory with a close-range finish.