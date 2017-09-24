Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Sheffield United 4.
Sheffield Wednesday 2-4 Sheffield United
Leon Clarke scored twice as Sheffield United held off a Sheffield Wednesday fightback to win an enthralling Steel City derby.
The Blades got off to a terrific start, with John Fleck smashing home a free-kick after three minutes and Clarke making it 2-0 after 15.
Gary Hooper gave the hosts a chance when he scored just before the break.
Owls sub Lucas Joao levelled with a composed finish but Mark Duffy thundered home before Clarke tapped in.
The result was Sheffield United's first win over their city rivals since September 2009 and moved them up to fourth in the Championship table.
Defeat ends Wednesday's seven-match unbeaten run and leaves them in 10th.
Many happy returns
Some woeful defending saw the Owls concede twice early on, which quelled the initially buoyant Hillsborough crowd.
Clarke, who scored 18 goals in 87 appearances for the Hillsborough side between 2007 and 2010, got on the scoresheet against his former club with his early strike after Fleck had found the net with a fierce strike.
After Duffy had restored the visitors' lead just one minute and 47 seconds after Joao's levelller it was left to Clarke, who had not scored this season before today, to seal victory with a close-range finish.
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 2Hunt
- 15Lees
- 4van Aken
- 20Reach
- 3JonesSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 45'minutes
- 33WallaceSubstituted forButterfieldat 78'minutes
- 10BannanBooked at 12mins
- 5Lee
- 9FletcherSubstituted forRhodesat 68'minutes
- 14Hooper
Substitutes
- 7Rhodes
- 8Butterfield
- 16Palmer
- 17Nuhiu
- 18Lucas João
- 28Wildsmith
- 36Pudil
Sheff Utd
- 27Blackman
- 16Carter-Vickers
- 13WrightSubstituted forDuffyat 63'minutes
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 15Coutts
- 6BashamBooked at 75mins
- 4FleckBooked at 90mins
- 3Stevens
- 36BrooksSubstituted forLundstramat 85'minutes
- 9Clarke
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 7Lundstram
- 10Sharp
- 21Duffy
- 24Lafferty
- 32Evans
- 44Carruthers
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 32,839
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Sheffield United 4.
Foul by Jacob Butterfield (Sheffield Wednesday).
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday).
John Lundstram (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Booking
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jacob Butterfield (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Foul by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).
George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).
Foul by Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday).
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Lundstram replaces David Brooks.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
Attempt blocked. Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Hunt.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Attempt missed. Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Hunt with a cross.
Offside, Sheffield United. David Brooks tries a through ball, but Mark Duffy is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jacob Butterfield replaces Ross Wallace.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Sheffield United 4. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Booking
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Sheffield United).
Offside, Sheffield United. John Fleck tries a through ball, but Chris Basham is caught offside.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Keiren Westwood.
Attempt saved. David Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday).
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Rhodes replaces Steven Fletcher.