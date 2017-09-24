St Mirren 3-1 Queen of the South

From the section

Lewis Morgan scored a double as St Mirren returned to winning ways to beat Queen of the South and move to within a point of leaders Dunfermline Athletic.

Cammy Smith's low drive opened the scoring for the Buddies, who lost to the Pars last week, after 24 minutes.

Morgan, three minutes later and then after the break, took his tally to eight for the season with two long-range strikes.

Jason Kerr headed Queens' reply as the visitors threatened a fightback.

Stephen Dobbie had already tested Craig Samson then the home goalkeeper prevented Callum Fordyce reducing the deficit further.

The win takes St Mirren above Dundee United into second place in the Scottish Championship, while Queens are five points behind in sixth.