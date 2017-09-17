Harry Redknapp says 'every chance' Birmingham will be last job

Birmingham recorded only one win in their first eight league matches under Redknapp this term

Harry Redknapp says there is "every chance" his managerial career is over after he was sacked by Birmingham.

The 70-year-old former Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham and QPR boss left the Blues after 13 matches as manager.

They are one place off the bottom of the Championship table after six successive defeats.

"I doubt very much whether it will happen again now," Redknapp told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek programme.

"I'm a realist. If I could help someone somewhere, help a young manager, I'd love that. I did it at Derby with Darren Wassall and had a great time."

Redknapp took charge at Birmingham in April and they won their last two matches of the season to avoid relegation on the final day.

But he was dismissed after Saturday's 3-1 home defeat by Preston North End.

Redknapp said: "They've got a squad that is probably as good as they have had for a long time. I still feel they are capable of challenging for the play-offs.

"I genuinely believe they have seven forward players who are as good as any in the Championship, who unfortunately haven't been playing because of injury.

"They are going to be fantastic players, Premier League players for sure, hopefully with Birmingham one day."

Redknapp described the club's fans as "incredible" and said they "deserved success".

He added: "I'm sure there are great times ahead. I wish the club every success. Given time, we would have turned it round but whoever goes in is going to take over a good group."

'It's a shame I didn't get to see it through'

Redknapp was one of three EFL managers to leave his job on Saturday, with Chesterfield sacking Gary Caldwell, and Port Vale parting company with Michael Brown.

"I feel more sorry for the other lads in the lower leagues who lost their jobs," he said.

"It's difficult to get back on the ladder for them, whereas I have been lucky enough to have been on that ladder and had a great time."

Birmingham signed 14 players in the summer, four of whom joined on deadline day.

Redknapp said: "I took over a team that got out of trouble on the last day of last season, they'd had two wins out of 25, they weren't good enough. It needed change.

"But unfortunately I couldn't get the players in that I was after and it went down to deadline week before I got a big influx.

"Then it was six players making their debut on one day, then three games in that week, so even working on the training ground was difficult.

"It's a shame I didn't have the chance to see it through but time is something you don't get an awful lot of."