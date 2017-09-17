Sassuolo 1-3 Juventus

From the section

Paulo Dybala has scored 52 goals in 100 games for Juventus

Paulo Dybala marked his 100th game for Juventus with a hat-trick as they maintained their 100% Serie A record by beating Sassuolo.

The Argentine's opener was a stunning first-time shot from outside the area, before he poked home a second and curled in a free-kick for his third.

Matteo Politano scored in the second half for the home side.

Inter Milan and Napoli also hold 100% records in the top flight after winning all four of their games this season.

Luciano Spalletti's Inter beat Crotone 2-0 on Saturday, while Napoli thrashed Benevento 6-0 on Sunday, with Belgian forward Dries Mertens hitting a hat-trick for Maurizio Sarri's side.

Former Blackburn striker Nikola Kalinic scored twice as AC Milan edged past Udinese 2-1. It leaves the Rossoneri three points adrift of the leaders.

Dybala in numbers:

Dybala is the first Juve player to score in each of the first four Serie A games of the season (with eight goals in total).

The striker is the first player since Wayne Rooney for Manchester United in 2011-12 to score eight goals in the first four matches in any of Europe's top five leagues.

He has scored back-to-back hat-tricks away from home in Serie A (against Genoa and Sassuolo).