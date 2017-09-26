Match ends, Ipswich Town 5, Sunderland 2.
Ipswich Town 5-2 Sunderland
Sunderland's winless Championship run extended to eight games as ex-Black Cat Martyn Waghorn scored and set up three more in their heavy defeat at Ipswich.
He got across his man to glance in Joe Garner's cross, but Billy Jones headed home a corner to equalise soon after.
Ipswich led again when Jordan Spence powered in and Waghorn backheeled for Bersant Celina to finish for 3-1.
David McGoldrick bundled home a fourth and although Aiden McGeady curled in, Grant Ward made it five for Ipswich.
Simon Grayson's Sunderland have won just two points from the last 24 on offer and remain third from bottom, while the Tractor Boys are up to fifth.
Ex-Rangers and Leicester striker Waghorn, who came through the youth system at the Stadium of Light, was a constant menace for Mick McCarthy's side and now has five goals in seven league appearances this season.
McGeady's strike, which found the top corner from outside the area, was arguably the goal of the match, while Ward rounded visiting keeper Jason Steele to complete the scoring from a tight angle.
Only bottom side Bolton have conceded more goals than Sunderland, who are the only side in the second tier yet to keep a clean sheet this term, while McCarthy's side are the league's highest scorers.
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 2Iorfa
- 12Spence
- 4Chambers
- 3Knudsen
- 15Adeyemi
- 8Skuse
- 9WaghornSubstituted forWardat 75'minutes
- 11CelinaSubstituted forNydamat 75'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 10McGoldrickSubstituted forSearsat 90'minutes
- 14Garner
Substitutes
- 16Connolly
- 18Ward
- 20Sears
- 22Nydam
- 24Crowe
- 28Bru
- 30Kenlock
Sunderland
- 1Steele
- 2Jones
- 23Koné
- 36WilsonSubstituted forO'Sheaat 51'minutes
- 21Matthews
- 13McManamanSubstituted forHoneymanat 66'minutes
- 24Gibson
- 6Cattermole
- 3OviedoSubstituted forGoochat 56'minutes
- 19McGeadyBooked at 67mins
- 9VaughanBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 16O'Shea
- 17Ndong
- 18Browning
- 25Ruiter
- 26Honeyman
- 27Gooch
- 29Asoro
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 14,907
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 5, Sunderland 2.
Foul by Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town).
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joe Garner (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lamine Koné (Sunderland).
Foul by Joe Garner (Ipswich Town).
Billy Jones (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Freddie Sears replaces David McGoldrick.
Goal!
Goal! Ipswich Town 5, Sunderland 2. Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David McGoldrick with a through ball.
Tristan Nydam (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Jones (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Tristan Nydam (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Garner.
Booking
Tristan Nydam (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tristan Nydam (Ipswich Town).
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Ipswich Town).
Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.
Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Ipswich Town).
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cole Skuse.
Attempt blocked. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town).
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Grant Ward replaces Martyn Waghorn.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Tristan Nydam replaces Bersant Celina.
Offside, Sunderland. Lee Cattermole tries a through ball, but Aiden McGeady is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. James Vaughan (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Darron Gibson.
Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
Joe Garner (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Cattermole (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. George Honeyman replaces Callum McManaman.
Goal!
Goal! Ipswich Town 4, Sunderland 2. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lynden Gooch.
Offside, Ipswich Town. David McGoldrick tries a through ball, but Martyn Waghorn is caught offside.
Dominic Iorfa (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darron Gibson (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. James Vaughan (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darron Gibson.