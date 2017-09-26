Exeter City 0-3 Notts County

Jorge Grant has scored eight goals in 12 appearances this season

Jorge Grant came off the bench to score twice as Notts County underlined their promotion credentials with victory at fellow League Two high-flyers Exeter.

In a clash that pitted the top two teams in the division against each other, it was the Magpies who came out on top to extend their lead to three points thanks to Lewis Alessandra's early goal and Grant's second-half brace.

The visitors took the lead inside the first two minutes when a long kick from goalkeeper Adam Collin was flicked on and Alessandra lobbed a fine first time effort over the head of a stranded Christy Pym and into the net.

Exeter responded with a Jake Taylor shot that was straight down the throat of Collin, while Lee Holmes stung the palms of the goalkeeper with a fierce effort from distance.

However, their best chance came when Craig Woodman's hanging cross was nodded down by Jayden Stockley and Taylor smashed his effort straight at the custodian.

Exeter paid the price for several missed chances as, in the 62nd minute, Notts County doubled their lead as a corner kick caused havoc in the six-yard box and the ball was turned in by Grant, who had been on the pitch for only five minutes.

Jonathan Forte was narrowly off target for County, while Stockley headed high for Exeter, but Grant bagged his second eight minutes from time after Exeter's woeful offside trap was exposed to hand Kevin Nolan's men an impressive victory.

Report supplied by the Press Association.