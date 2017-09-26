Match ends, Exeter City 0, Notts County 3.
Exeter City 0-3 Notts County
Jorge Grant came off the bench to score twice as Notts County underlined their promotion credentials with victory at fellow League Two high-flyers Exeter.
In a clash that pitted the top two teams in the division against each other, it was the Magpies who came out on top to extend their lead to three points thanks to Lewis Alessandra's early goal and Grant's second-half brace.
The visitors took the lead inside the first two minutes when a long kick from goalkeeper Adam Collin was flicked on and Alessandra lobbed a fine first time effort over the head of a stranded Christy Pym and into the net.
Exeter responded with a Jake Taylor shot that was straight down the throat of Collin, while Lee Holmes stung the palms of the goalkeeper with a fierce effort from distance.
However, their best chance came when Craig Woodman's hanging cross was nodded down by Jayden Stockley and Taylor smashed his effort straight at the custodian.
Exeter paid the price for several missed chances as, in the 62nd minute, Notts County doubled their lead as a corner kick caused havoc in the six-yard box and the ball was turned in by Grant, who had been on the pitch for only five minutes.
Jonathan Forte was narrowly off target for County, while Stockley headed high for Exeter, but Grant bagged his second eight minutes from time after Exeter's woeful offside trap was exposed to hand Kevin Nolan's men an impressive victory.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 39Brown
- 5Archibald-HenvilleSubstituted forEdwardsat 68'minutes
- 3Woodman
- 25Taylor
- 4James
- 6TillsonSubstituted forBoatengat 68'minutes
- 10Holmes
- 33ReidSubstituted forMcAlindenat 73'minutes
- 11Stockley
Substitutes
- 13Hamon
- 19McAlinden
- 20Jay
- 21Moxey
- 22Wilson
- 28Edwards
- 44Boateng
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 19HuntBooked at 64mins
- 5Duffy
- 4Hewitt
- 3DickinsonBooked at 59mins
- 11HawkridgeSubstituted forGrantat 57'minutes
- 22Yates
- 24Milsom
- 20WalkerSubstituted forForteat 68'minutes
- 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 85'minutes
- 7Alessandra
Substitutes
- 2Tootle
- 6Hollis
- 10Grant
- 14Forte
- 16Brisley
- 17Smith
- 34Fitzsimons
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 4,760
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Second Half ends, Exeter City 0, Notts County 3.
Attempt saved. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Richard Duffy.
Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 0, Notts County 3. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Forte.
Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Notts County).
Foul by Craig Woodman (Exeter City).
Nicky Hunt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Craig Woodman (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Liam McAlinden replaces Reuben Reid.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Lloyd James (Exeter City).
Ryan Yates (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Hiram Boateng replaces Jordan Tillson.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Kyle Edwards replaces Troy Archibald-Henville.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jonathan Forte replaces Liam Walker.
Hand ball by Lewis Alessandra (Notts County).
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.
Booking
Nicky Hunt (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Holmes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Hunt (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 0, Notts County 2. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lloyd James.
Booking
Carl Dickinson (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Holmes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl Dickinson (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jorge Grant replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Troy Brown.
Attempt missed. Lloyd James (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.