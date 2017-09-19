Close menu
German Bundesliga
FC Schalke 04 0-3 Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

James Rodriguez
On-loan Rodriguez (second left) joined Real Madrid from Monaco for £71m in 2014

James Rodriguez scored one goal and made two on his first Bundesliga start as Bayern Munich eased past Schalke.

Midfielder Rodriguez, on loan from Spanish side Real Madrid, tucked in his side's second goal at the front post.

The Colombian's cross was handled by defender Naldo, and striker Robert Lewandowski netted a penalty.

Rodriguez saved his best for the third, cutting inside two defenders before dinking the ball over the Schalke defence for Arturo Vidal to finish.

Sven Ulreich was in goal for Bayern after news emerged earlier in the day that number one Manuel Neuer will be out until January after surgery on his broken left foot.

Carlo Ancelotti's side go top of the table with four victories from five games, but Borussia Dortmund can overtake them if they beat Hamburg on Wednesday.

World Cup 2014: James Rodriguez's six World Cup goals

On-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored his first goal as Wolfsburg drew 1-1 at home to Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach beat Stuttgart 2-0.

Augsburg continued their impressive start when a fourth-minute goal from Michael Gregoritsch gave them a 1-0 win over last season's runners-up RB Leipzig.

Line-ups

Schalke

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Fährmann
  • 20Kehrer
  • 29Naldo
  • 5Nastasic
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 2McKennieSubstituted forEmboloat 57'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 24Oczipka
  • 8Goretzka
  • 25HaritSubstituted forKonoplyankaat 45'minutes
  • 19BurgstallerSubstituted forDi Santoat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Meyer
  • 9Di Santo
  • 11Konoplyanka
  • 17Stambouli
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 35Nübel
  • 36Embolo

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forHummelsat 77'minutes
  • 4Süle
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forVidalat 69'minutes
  • 19Rudy
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 25Müller
  • 29Coman
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 5Hummels
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7Ribéry
  • 17Boateng
  • 23Vidal
  • 34Friedl
  • 36Früchtl
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
62,271

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th September 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich5401123912
2B Dortmund43101001010
3Augsburg531184410
4Hannover431051410
5Schalke53027619
6Hoffenheim42206338
7B Mgladbach52217528
8RB Leipzig52128627
9Hamburg420245-16
10Stuttgart520337-46
11Hertha Berlin41214405
12Wolfsburg512236-35
13B Leverkusen41128804
14Frankfurt411223-14
15Mainz410337-43
16Werder Bremen502337-42
17Freiburg402218-72
18Köln4004112-110
View full German Bundesliga table

