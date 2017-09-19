FC Schalke 04 0-3 Bayern Munich

Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 3.
James Rodriguez scored one goal and made two on his first Bundesliga start as Bayern Munich eased past Schalke.
Midfielder Rodriguez, on loan from Spanish side Real Madrid, tucked in his side's second goal at the front post.
The Colombian's cross was handled by defender Naldo, and striker Robert Lewandowski netted a penalty.
Rodriguez saved his best for the third, cutting inside two defenders before dinking the ball over the Schalke defence for Arturo Vidal to finish.
Sven Ulreich was in goal for Bayern after news emerged earlier in the day that number one Manuel Neuer will be out until January after surgery on his broken left foot.
Carlo Ancelotti's side go top of the table with four victories from five games, but Borussia Dortmund can overtake them if they beat Hamburg on Wednesday.
On-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored his first goal as Wolfsburg drew 1-1 at home to Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach beat Stuttgart 2-0.
Augsburg continued their impressive start when a fourth-minute goal from Michael Gregoritsch gave them a 1-0 win over last season's runners-up RB Leipzig.
Line-ups
Schalke
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Fährmann
- 20Kehrer
- 29Naldo
- 5Nastasic
- 18Caligiuri
- 2McKennieSubstituted forEmboloat 57'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 10Bentaleb
- 24Oczipka
- 8Goretzka
- 25HaritSubstituted forKonoplyankaat 45'minutes
- 19BurgstallerSubstituted forDi Santoat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Meyer
- 9Di Santo
- 11Konoplyanka
- 17Stambouli
- 23Andújar Moreno
- 35Nübel
- 36Embolo
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forHummelsat 77'minutes
- 4Süle
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 24TolissoSubstituted forVidalat 69'minutes
- 19Rudy
- 11Rodríguez
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Ribéry
- 17Boateng
- 23Vidal
- 34Friedl
- 36Früchtl
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 62,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Franco Di Santo (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Booking
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04).
Post update
Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04).
Post update
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04).
Post update
Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Franco Di Santo replaces Guido Burgstaller.
Post update
Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).