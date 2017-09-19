FC Schalke 04 0-3 Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

On-loan Rodriguez (second left) joined Real Madrid from Monaco for £71m in 2014

James Rodriguez scored one goal and made two on his first Bundesliga start as Bayern Munich eased past Schalke.

Midfielder Rodriguez, on loan from Spanish side Real Madrid, tucked in his side's second goal at the front post.

The Colombian's cross was handled by defender Naldo, and striker Robert Lewandowski netted a penalty.

Rodriguez saved his best for the third, cutting inside two defenders before dinking the ball over the Schalke defence for Arturo Vidal to finish.

Sven Ulreich was in goal for Bayern after news emerged earlier in the day that number one Manuel Neuer will be out until January after surgery on his broken left foot.

Carlo Ancelotti's side go top of the table with four victories from five games, but Borussia Dortmund can overtake them if they beat Hamburg on Wednesday.

On-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored his first goal as Wolfsburg drew 1-1 at home to Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach beat Stuttgart 2-0.

Augsburg continued their impressive start when a fourth-minute goal from Michael Gregoritsch gave them a 1-0 win over last season's runners-up RB Leipzig.