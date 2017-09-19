Last updated on .From the section Football

Linfield start Shield defence with win at Ballyclare

Holders Linfield were among the winners in Tuesday's first-round County Antrim Shield ties as all the Premiership sides progressed comfortably.

The Blues saw off Ballyclare Comrades 4-1, Glentoran beat Crumlin Star 4-2, Crusaders defeated Donegal Celtic 4-0 and Cliftonville routed Knockbreda 6-0.

Ballymena were 3-0 victors over H&W Welders and Ards beat Larne 3-0.

Carrick Rangers ran out 4-2 winners over PSNI and Dundela saw off Glebe Rangers 4-2 to make the last eight.

Linfield got off to a flying start against Championship side Ballyclare at Dixon Park, Stephen Lowry and Kirk Millar having them two goals in front by the 12th minute.

Mark Kelly replied for the hosts but Millar's second of the match in the 81st minute and a further strike by substitute Louis Rooney five minutes later eased Linfield's nerves.

Jay Donnelly found the net twice in the first half at Solitude, with Rory Donnelly and Ross Lavery also on target as Cliftonville went in 4-0 to the good at the interval against Knockbreda.

Brothers Rory and Jay Donnelly were both in action in Cliftonville's convincing win over Knockbreda

Donnelly nodded in to complete his hat-trick after the break, with Ciaran Caldwell adding the sixth.

Billy Joe Burns put Crusaders ahead a minute before half-time at home to Donegal Celtic, with David Cushley grabbing a double after the resumption and Philip Lowry also getting his name on the scoresheet.

2016 winners Ballymena United took time to get into their stride against the Welders at Warden Street, before Leroy Millar, Cathair Friel and Fra McCaffrey scored to ensure an ultimately convincing scoreline.

Tiernan McNicholl, Steven Gordon and Jonathan Smith had Glentoran 3-0 up at half-time at the Oval, but Gary Lavery fired home two-long range efforts for Crumlin Star, Eoghan McCawl netting the home side's fourth.

Ben Roy scored twice in Carrick's triumph over PSNI, with Eamon McAllister and Sean Green getting the other goals in a 4-2 triumph.

Second-half strikes from Reece Glendinning, Gareth Tommons and Carl McComb proved enough for Ards at Larne.

David McMaster and Curtis Black both secured doubles in Dundela's win over Glebe Rangers, the only game not involving a Premiership team.