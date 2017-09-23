Match ends, Juventus 4, Torino 0.
Juventus 4-0 Torino
-
- From the section European Football
Paulo Dybala scored twice to take his tally to 10 goals in six Serie A games as Juventus crushed Torino in the Turin derby.
The Argentine scored the first and fourth goals as Juve ran riot.
Torino's cause was not helped by the dismissal of midfielder Daniele Baselli for two yellow cards with more than an hour to go.
Juve took advantage of the extra man, Miralem Pjanic doubling the lead before Alex Sandro's header made it 3-0.
Juventus join Napoli on 18 points from six games, five ahead of third-placed Inter Milan who entertain struggling Genoa on Sunday (14:00 BST)
Torino, unbeaten before this game, are sixth in the table with 11 points.
It could have been much worse for Torino but for former Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, who produced a string of fine saves to keep the score down.
Juve's next game is at home to Olympiakos in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday (19:45 BST).
Napoli maintain winning start
Elsewhere on Saturday, Faouzi Ghoulam fired a late winner as Napoli maintained their 100% start with a 3-2 victory at SPAL.
Algeria international Ghoulam drilled home Napoli's 83rd-minute winner after Federico Viviani's superb second-half free-kick appeared to have earned minnows SPAL a surprise draw.
SPAL, promoted to the top flight for the first time since 1968 in May, took a shock 13th-minute lead through Pasquale Schiattarella's low shot.
Lorenzo Insigne equalised for Napoli with a low finish a minute later and, after spurning a string of second-half chances, Jose Callejon headed the visitors into a 71st-minute lead.
SPAL hit back through Viviani's free-kick seven minutes later, but left-back Ghoulam struck the winner from outside the box to seal Napoli's sixth straight league win.
Stephan El Shaarawy scored twice as Roma maintained their fine form with a 3-1 home win against Udinese.
Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko struck an early opener for Roma with his fifth goal in three games and set up El Shaarawy for the home side's second on the half-hour mark.
El Shaarawy added a third before Stryger Larsen scored Udinese's consolation.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 4BenatiaBooked at 45mins
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 7Ju CuadradoSubstituted forBernardeschiat 62'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forBentancurat 72'minutes
- 11Douglas Costa
- 10Dybala
- 17MandzukicSubstituted forHiguaínat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Higuaín
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 22Asamoah
- 23Szczesny
- 24Rugani
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
Torino
- 39Sirigu
- 29De Silvestri
- 33Nkoulou
- 97Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 15Ansaldi
- 88RincónSubstituted forGustafsonat 75'minutes
- 8BaselliBooked at 24mins
- 14FalqueSubstituted forAcquahat 30'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 10LjajicBooked at 39mins
- 11NiangSubstituted forBoyéat 70'minutes
- 9Belotti
Substitutes
- 1Ichazo
- 3Molinaro
- 5Valdifiori
- 6Acquah
- 13Burdisso
- 16Gustafson
- 20Edera
- 21Berenguer Remiro
- 24Moretti
- 31Boyé
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 99Umar
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
- Attendance:
- 40,856
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Torino 0.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, Torino 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner with a cross.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).
Attempt missed. Andrea Belotti (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristian Ansaldi.
Booking
Afriyie Acquah (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Afriyie Acquah (Torino).
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Afriyie Acquah (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).
Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Samuel Gustafson replaces Tomás Rincón.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Lucas Boyé replaces M'Baye Niang.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Cristian Ansaldi.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomás Rincón (Torino).
Attempt saved. Medhi Benatia (Juventus) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lyanco.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).
Attempt saved. Lorenzo De Silvestri (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Nkoulou.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).