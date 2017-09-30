Championship
Aston Villa1Bolton0

Aston Villa 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

Jonathan Kodjia
Jonathan Kodjia missed all of August with a broken ankle

Jonathan Kodjia's first goal of 2017-18 saw Aston Villa beat Bolton and secure their fourth-straight league win.

Kodjia scored the only goal of the game from the spot after being brought down in the box by Mark Beevers.

Kodjia then headed over soon after while Bolton went close to equalising late on when Glenn Whelan cleared Gary Madine's header off the line.

Villa's Neil Taylor was sent off for a foul on Adam Le Fondre late on, while Bolton are winless in 11 games.

The victory means seventh-placed Villa are now unbeaten in their last eight league games.

Bolton, who were promoted from League One last season, have now lost eight consecutive games in the Championship having failed to score in their last seven. It is in fact Wanderers' worst start to a season in 115 years.

After a quiet first half an hour from the hosts, Kodjia wasted a clear chance to open the scoring when he fired wide with only the keeper to beat.

But he made amends soon after by firing past Mark Howard after being awarded a penalty.

John Terry went close to making the result more comfortable for the hosts but failed to properly connect with Robert Snodgrass's free-kick.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce: "It was a difficult afternoon. Bolton have good experience and of course they have had a difficult start and are fighting for their lives.

"I thought Karl Henry and Darren Pratley were diligent for Bolton. They tried to stop the supply and made it what it was basically in the end which was ugly.

"My experience with the Championship is that there are going to be lots of occasions like this game. Whoever we play it is not going to be easy particularly at Villa Park."

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson: "We played a team which has spent a lot of money and we took them very close.

"We are working our socks off. There is great honesty among players. They are hurting but all we can do is play to the best of our ability.

"We had some good chances and the overall performance was very good."

Line-ups

Aston Villa

  • 1Johnstone
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 5Chester
  • 26Terry
  • 3TaylorBooked at 90mins
  • 7SnodgrassSubstituted forSambaat 89'minutes
  • 6WhelanBooked at 11mins
  • 14Hourihane
  • 37Adomah
  • 39DavisSubstituted forOnomahat 73'minutes
  • 22KodjiaSubstituted forHoganat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Samba
  • 9Hogan
  • 13Steer
  • 18Onomah
  • 20Bjarnason
  • 21Hutton
  • 36O'Hare

Bolton

  • 33Howard
  • 2Little
  • 31WheaterBooked at 59mins
  • 5BeeversBooked at 68mins
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forRobinsonat 85'minutes
  • 24HenryBooked at 90mins
  • 10AmeobiSubstituted forNooneat 63'minutes
  • 21Pratley
  • 8KaracanSubstituted forLe Fondreat 69'minutes
  • 20Armstrong
  • 14Madine

Substitutes

  • 9Le Fondre
  • 12Noone
  • 15Robinson
  • 16Cullen
  • 32Burke
  • 34King
  • 39Turner
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
31,451

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.

Attempt blocked. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Noone.

Dismissal

Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) is shown the red card.

Foul by Neil Taylor (Aston Villa).

Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

John Terry (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers).

John Terry (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Christopher Samba replaces Robert Snodgrass.

Foul by Scott Hogan (Aston Villa).

David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Antonee Robinson replaces Andrew Taylor.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.

Attempt blocked. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Neil Taylor.

Hand ball by Scott Hogan (Aston Villa).

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Mark Howard.

Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Onomah.

Attempt blocked. Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a through ball.

Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa).

Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Josh Onomah replaces Keinan Davis.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Jonathan Kodjia.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Darren Pratley.

Attempt missed. John Terry (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Adam Le Fondre replaces Jem Karacan.

Booking

Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).

Foul by James Chester (Aston Villa).

Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Leeds106221881020
5Bristol City115512011920
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Nottm Forest115061519-415
13Millwall113441413113
14Derby103431313013
15Sheff Wed103431212013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC