Match ends, Middlesbrough 2, Brentford 2.
Middlesbrough 2-2 Brentford
Middlesbrough twice came from behind to take a point against Brentford at the Riverside Stadium.
Yoann Barbet put the Bees ahead in the 29th minute, heading in an Ollie Watkins free-kick.
Martin Braithwaite scored his first Boro goal since his summer move, but Brentford retook the lead just four minutes later through Watkins.
Fabio then hit the third goal in a remarkable eight minutes to deny the Bees a first win at Boro since 1938.
Garry Monk's side were in danger of losing a second home game this week which would have meant consecutive defeats at the Riverside in the second tier for the first time since 2014.
Brentford's first-half lead was well deserved, while the Middlesbrough defending for Barbet's opener was poor as he was allowed to head home unmarked in the penalty area.
Braithwaite, making just his third appearance since signing from Toulouse because of injury, scored his first goal but his side are now three games without a win.
Brentford manager Dean Smith said his side had a "stonewall" penalty turned down in the first half when Kamohelo Mokotjo appeared to be tripped by Adam Clayton.
Smith said referee Paul Tierney refused to shake his hand at full-time following his complaints and as a result he will be speaking to Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).
Brentford manager Dean Smith: "It feels like two points dropped, the performance merited more to take the lead twice and not come away with three points is disappointing.
"The referee refused to shake my hand at the end so he didn't indulge in any discussion and refused to shake my hand. I've never known it before and I'll be speaking to the PGMOL about it for sure.
"You could hear the disappointment from the Middlesbrough fans. A lot of clubs expect little Brentford to turn up and we surprise them."
Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk: ""The intention of the players is clear, they want to go and do the right things, strangely I sense a bit of anxiety in them.
"It led to certain mistakes with the ball, the goals we conceded were from our own doing. A set-piece for the first, probably the first we have conceded from a set piece.
"Credit to them getting back into it again and maybe even nicking a winner again. Perspective, though, because we have lost one in nine, yes we want more, yes we want more in the performance, but we have lost one in nine."
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 25RandolphBooked at 90mins
- 22ChristieBooked at 70mins
- 5Shotton
- 6Gibson
- 2Fabio
- 37TraoréSubstituted forFletcherat 45'minutes
- 16Howson
- 8Clayton
- 21JohnsonSubstituted forBamfordat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Assombalonga
- 10BraithwaiteSubstituted forBakerat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 3Friend
- 7Leadbitter
- 11Bamford
- 18Fletcher
- 20Fry
- 30Baker
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 22DalsgaardBooked at 67mins
- 33Mepham
- 29Barbet
- 3HenrySubstituted forClarkeat 36'minutes
- 12MokotjoSubstituted forSawyersat 73'minutes
- 15Woods
- 8YennarisSubstituted forMcEachranat 73'minutes
- 7Jozefzoon
- 9MaupayBooked at 90mins
- 11WatkinsBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 10McEachran
- 19Sawyers
- 20Clarke
- 25Archibald
- 27Shaibu
- 28Daniels
- 34Bech Sörensen
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 24,545
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 2, Brentford 2.
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough).
Yoann Barbet (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Neal Maupay (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jonny Howson.
Booking
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough).
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough).
Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Ashley Fletcher tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.
Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).
Daniel Bentley (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Mepham (Brentford).
Attempt saved. Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny Howson.
Attempt missed. Ryan Shotton (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yoann Barbet (Brentford).
Foul by Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough).
Josh Clarke (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Fabio (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Lewis Baker replaces Martin Braithwaite.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
Attempt blocked. Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Attempt blocked. Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh McEachran.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ryan Shotton.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 2, Brentford 2. Fabio (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Romaine Sawyers replaces Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Josh McEachran replaces Nico Yennaris.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Brentford 2. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nico Yennaris (Brentford).
Booking
Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.