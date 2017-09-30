Middlesbrough 2-2 Brentford

Brentford are now 19th on nine points, while Boro are 10th, four points off the play-offs.

Middlesbrough twice came from behind to take a point against Brentford at the Riverside Stadium.

Yoann Barbet put the Bees ahead in the 29th minute, heading in an Ollie Watkins free-kick.

Martin Braithwaite scored his first Boro goal since his summer move, but Brentford retook the lead just four minutes later through Watkins.

Fabio then hit the third goal in a remarkable eight minutes to deny the Bees a first win at Boro since 1938.

Garry Monk's side were in danger of losing a second home game this week which would have meant consecutive defeats at the Riverside in the second tier for the first time since 2014.

Brentford's first-half lead was well deserved, while the Middlesbrough defending for Barbet's opener was poor as he was allowed to head home unmarked in the penalty area.

Braithwaite, making just his third appearance since signing from Toulouse because of injury, scored his first goal but his side are now three games without a win.

Brentford manager Dean Smith said his side had a "stonewall" penalty turned down in the first half when Kamohelo Mokotjo appeared to be tripped by Adam Clayton.

Smith said referee Paul Tierney refused to shake his hand at full-time following his complaints and as a result he will be speaking to Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

Brentford manager Dean Smith: "It feels like two points dropped, the performance merited more to take the lead twice and not come away with three points is disappointing.

"The referee refused to shake my hand at the end so he didn't indulge in any discussion and refused to shake my hand. I've never known it before and I'll be speaking to the PGMOL about it for sure.

"You could hear the disappointment from the Middlesbrough fans. A lot of clubs expect little Brentford to turn up and we surprise them."

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk: ""The intention of the players is clear, they want to go and do the right things, strangely I sense a bit of anxiety in them.

"It led to certain mistakes with the ball, the goals we conceded were from our own doing. A set-piece for the first, probably the first we have conceded from a set piece.

"Credit to them getting back into it again and maybe even nicking a winner again. Perspective, though, because we have lost one in nine, yes we want more, yes we want more in the performance, but we have lost one in nine."