Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United

Kieran Dowell's first-half strike was his second Forest goal after joining on loan from Everton

Kieran Dowell struck the winner as Nottingham Forest came from behind to beat in-form Sheffield United.

The Blades had climbed to second after a run of six wins from seven Championship games and led inside three minutes through John Lundstram's shot.

But Jason Cummings fired Forest level and Dowell made it 2-1 by the break.

The hosts had several chances to seal victory but had to hold on in a nervy finale that saw Cameron Carter-Vickers hit the post with a header.

Forest, who had lost four of their previous five league matches, were outplayed for much of the first period but slowly began to gain a grip on the midfield after being gifted their equaliser.

John Fleck's terrible clearance from an equally poor Ben Osborn corner allowed Cummings to crash home his first league goal for the club.

And after resisting another strong spell by the Blades, the impressive Daryl Murphy teed up on-loan Everton midfielder Dowell to calmly strike his second Reds goal.

With Forest on top, Murphy headed a good chance over and Cummings was off target with a right-foot strike.

But they could not find a third goal and Sheffield United's late surge almost earned them a draw against an increasingly anxious home side.

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton: "It is a vital three points because of the recent run of results - and I mean results, not performances. I could sense the tension on and off the pitch, so it felt like a very important three points.

"We played very well against Fulham and came away with nothing. We did not hit the same heights this afternoon, but came away with three points.

"There are lessons to be learned from this, of course, but the most important thing is that we go into the international break with a victory, following a poor run of results."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "I don't know whether to cry or smile, but I think I will go down the smiling route because it was confirmed today that my team has landed in the Championship, with the performance we produced.

"It was an outstanding performance, one that did not get rewarded with a win. But I am not going soft because we have won games this season and I want us to win games moving forward.

"Some of the boys might have expected a rocket today. They do not deserve a rocket."