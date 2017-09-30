Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1.
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United
Kieran Dowell struck the winner as Nottingham Forest came from behind to beat in-form Sheffield United.
The Blades had climbed to second after a run of six wins from seven Championship games and led inside three minutes through John Lundstram's shot.
But Jason Cummings fired Forest level and Dowell made it 2-1 by the break.
The hosts had several chances to seal victory but had to hold on in a nervy finale that saw Cameron Carter-Vickers hit the post with a header.
Forest, who had lost four of their previous five league matches, were outplayed for much of the first period but slowly began to gain a grip on the midfield after being gifted their equaliser.
John Fleck's terrible clearance from an equally poor Ben Osborn corner allowed Cummings to crash home his first league goal for the club.
And after resisting another strong spell by the Blades, the impressive Daryl Murphy teed up on-loan Everton midfielder Dowell to calmly strike his second Reds goal.
With Forest on top, Murphy headed a good chance over and Cummings was off target with a right-foot strike.
But they could not find a third goal and Sheffield United's late surge almost earned them a draw against an increasingly anxious home side.
Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton: "It is a vital three points because of the recent run of results - and I mean results, not performances. I could sense the tension on and off the pitch, so it felt like a very important three points.
"We played very well against Fulham and came away with nothing. We did not hit the same heights this afternoon, but came away with three points.
"There are lessons to be learned from this, of course, but the most important thing is that we go into the international break with a victory, following a poor run of results."
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "I don't know whether to cry or smile, but I think I will go down the smiling route because it was confirmed today that my team has landed in the Championship, with the performance we produced.
"It was an outstanding performance, one that did not get rewarded with a win. But I am not going soft because we have won games this season and I want us to win games moving forward.
"Some of the boys might have expected a rocket today. They do not deserve a rocket."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 43Smith
- 42Worrall
- 4Mancienne
- 13FoxSubstituted forBouchalakisat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 27Darikwa
- 7BridcuttBooked at 88mins
- 11OsbornBooked at 84mins
- 6Traore
- 20DowellSubstituted forCloughat 80'minutes
- 35CummingsSubstituted forBreretonat 76'minutes
- 9Murphy
Substitutes
- 2Lichaj
- 10McKay
- 16Clough
- 17Brereton
- 30Henderson
- 31Bouchalakis
- 34Walker
Sheff Utd
- 27Blackman
- 6Basham
- 16Carter-Vickers
- 5O'Connell
- 2BaldockSubstituted forWrightat 34'minutes
- 7LundstramBooked at 21minsSubstituted forBrooksat 61'minutes
- 15CouttsBooked at 44mins
- 4Fleck
- 3StevensBooked at 90mins
- 21DuffyBooked at 90mins
- 11DonaldsonSubstituted forClarkeat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 9Clarke
- 10Sharp
- 13Wright
- 24Lafferty
- 36Brooks
- 44Carruthers
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 25,700
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1.
Attempt saved. Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daryl Murphy.
Booking
Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).
Zach Clough (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest).
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Sheffield United) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Duffy.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jordan Smith.
Attempt saved. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by David Brooks.
Booking
Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Brooks (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chris Basham (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Delay in match Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ben Brereton.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Zach Clough replaces Kieran Dowell.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ben Brereton replaces Jason Cummings.
Attempt missed. Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jason Cummings.
Attempt blocked. David Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
Attempt missed. Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tendayi Darikwa.
Offside, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens tries a through ball, but Jack O'Connell is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Brooks.
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Brooks (Sheffield United).