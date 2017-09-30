Hull City 6-1 Birmingham City

Meyler's penalty was his third goal of the season

Hull City put six goals past Birmingham to end their five-game winless run and condemn Lee Carsley to defeat in his final game as Blues caretaker manager.

Fraizer Campbell put Hull ahead in just seven minutes, watched by new Blues manager Steve Cotterill in the stand.

David Meyler's penalty doubled Hull's lead after Emilio Nsue fouled Campbell.

Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki, Markus Henriksen and Seb Larsson all scored for Hull while Sam Gallagher hit a stoppage-time consolation.

Three days after signing a new contract at the club, Bowen's first-half strike, from 20 yards, was his seventh goal of the season.

Carsley's Blues had been unbeaten in his two games in temporary charge following the sacking of Harry Redknapp, including a second win of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.

But Cotterill will now take over a side third from bottom who have conceded 19 goals in 11 games and scored just seven.

Hull meanwhile are the league's top scorers with 22 goals despite sitting just 17th in the table on 12 points.

It was Blues' heaviest defeat since suffering their club record 8-0 home defeat by Bournemouth in October 2014, the last time they were under caretaker management, prior to Gary Rowett's appointment two days later.

Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky:

"We played very solid and we kept our high level all match and the result was coming.

"It was a really good performance, I think each supporter was happy.

"That's my first target because I'm very thankful for the supporters for their support."

Birmingham caretaker manager Lee Carsley:

"I thought that maybe I could squeeze another performance out of them by picking the same team, but I probably underestimated the Championship a little bit.

"It was plain to see after 10 or 15 minutes that, physically and mentally, four or five weren't quite at it and against a team of Hull's quality you're always going to get found out. Ultimately, I've got to do better as a coach and understand the environment I'm working in a little bit better.

"It's important that they look at themselves as players. They're representing a top club, a big club with fans that have paid a lot of money to come and watch. They've let them down."