Hull City 6-1 Birmingham City
Hull City put six goals past Birmingham to end their five-game winless run and condemn Lee Carsley to defeat in his final game as Blues caretaker manager.
Fraizer Campbell put Hull ahead in just seven minutes, watched by new Blues manager Steve Cotterill in the stand.
David Meyler's penalty doubled Hull's lead after Emilio Nsue fouled Campbell.
Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki, Markus Henriksen and Seb Larsson all scored for Hull while Sam Gallagher hit a stoppage-time consolation.
Three days after signing a new contract at the club, Bowen's first-half strike, from 20 yards, was his seventh goal of the season.
Carsley's Blues had been unbeaten in his two games in temporary charge following the sacking of Harry Redknapp, including a second win of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.
But Cotterill will now take over a side third from bottom who have conceded 19 goals in 11 games and scored just seven.
Hull meanwhile are the league's top scorers with 22 goals despite sitting just 17th in the table on 12 points.
It was Blues' heaviest defeat since suffering their club record 8-0 home defeat by Bournemouth in October 2014, the last time they were under caretaker management, prior to Gary Rowett's appointment two days later.
Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky:
"We played very solid and we kept our high level all match and the result was coming.
"It was a really good performance, I think each supporter was happy.
"That's my first target because I'm very thankful for the supporters for their support."
Birmingham caretaker manager Lee Carsley:
"I thought that maybe I could squeeze another performance out of them by picking the same team, but I probably underestimated the Championship a little bit.
"It was plain to see after 10 or 15 minutes that, physically and mentally, four or five weren't quite at it and against a team of Hull's quality you're always going to get found out. Ultimately, I've got to do better as a coach and understand the environment I'm working in a little bit better.
"It's important that they look at themselves as players. They're representing a top club, a big club with fans that have paid a lot of money to come and watch. They've let them down."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 34Aina
- 21Dawson
- 5Hector
- 24Clark
- 16Larsson
- 8Meyler
- 20BowenSubstituted forWeirat 82'minutes
- 11ToralSubstituted forHenriksenat 69'minutes
- 7Grosicki
- 25CampbellSubstituted forDickoat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mazuch
- 4Irvine
- 9Dicko
- 13Mannion
- 17Weir
- 22Henriksen
- 29Tomori
Birmingham
- 29Kuszczak
- 2Nsue
- 28Morrison
- 12Dean
- 5Colin
- 26Davis
- 8GardnerSubstituted forVassellat 45'minutes
- 17Ndoye
- 19MaghomaSubstituted forCotterillat 61'minutes
- 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forGallagherat 61'minutes
- 20Boga
Substitutes
- 3Grounds
- 4Roberts
- 11Vassell
- 18Gallagher
- 23Cotterill
- 39Trueman
- 50Gleeson
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 15,608
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 6, Birmingham City 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 6, Birmingham City 1. Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Isaac Vassell (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeremie Boga.
Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Vassell (Birmingham City).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Michael Hector.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 6, Birmingham City 0. Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.
Attempt saved. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Markus Henriksen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nsue (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Cotterill following a set piece situation.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. James Weir replaces Jarrod Bowen.
Isaac Vassell (Birmingham City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Hull City).
Maxime Colin (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.
Foul by Nouha Dicko (Hull City).
Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Tomasz Kuszczak.
Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 5, Birmingham City 0. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 4, Birmingham City 0. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Max Clark.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Nouha Dicko replaces Fraizer Campbell because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Markus Henriksen replaces Jon Toral.
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (Hull City).
Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jon Toral (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Isaac Vassell (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Davis.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).
David Davis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. David Cotterill replaces Jacques Maghoma.