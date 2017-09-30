Huddersfield Town 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane's second was the best of Tottenham's goals at the John Smith's Stadium

Harry Kane said he has probably had his "best month" after taking his September goal tally to 13 with two in the victory at Huddersfield.

The 24-year-old bettered his personal record for goals scored in a calendar month as the Terriers became the fifth club side to suffer at the hands of the England marksman this month.

"It's nice. I feel good, I feel confident when these boys are up the pitch putting in good crosses and through balls and I'm just there to put them away," he said.

"I'm delighted with the win, it's been a great week for the team, and we've just got to continue that after the international break."

Kane delivered his first blow inside 10 minutes when he collected Kieran Trippier's header, ran into the Huddersfield area and slotted past keeper Jonas Lossl.

It was 2-0 soon after. This time Ben Davies demonstrated his poise in front of goal with a good strike after great combination play from Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

The goal of the match came barely midway into the half. Kane was again fed by Trippier before he drifted across the 18-yard area and bent a brilliant effort past Danish keeper Lossl.

Spurs eased off after the break but still managed a fourth goal when substitute Moussa Sissoko claimed his first for the club with a deflected effort from close range.

Laurent Depoitre's strike against the crossbar, and Tommy Smith's fierce shot that produced a good save from Hugo Lloris, were Huddersfield's only chances of note.

Spurs move up to third in the Premier League while Huddersfield are 10th.

Can Kane get any better?

Media playback is not supported on this device Pochettino 'very proud' of dominant Spurs

Are there any superlatives left to describe Harry Kane?

His 13 goals in a month equals the best efforts of Barcelona's Lionel Messi (13 in March 2012) and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (13 in October 2010). If this form continues, he, like the other two, will be considered for and might even win the most coveted prizes in world football.

The two strikes against the Terriers once again highlighted his all-around abilities as a striker.

The first was about anticipation and coping with a one-on-one situation. Trippier's header should have been cleared by Chris Lowe, but with Kane breathing down his neck, the defender missed his kick and the striker pounced. The England man then waited for the right moment before threading his strike past Lossl.

The second was spectacular. It was the kind of effort that team-mate Eriksen would produce, but this time it was Kane with the stunning strike after he made space for himself near the edge of the area.

After 11 games last season Kane had scored six goals - his tally is almost double that this campaign. And that includes him not finding the net in August at all.

"If you look at the goals to games it's probably the best month I've had, especially after August," Kane said.

Alli 'must learn' after booking for simulation

Alli was shown a 58th minute yellow card by referee Neil Swarbrick

Midfielder Alli was given a yellow card for simulation by referee Neil Swarbrick in the second half, in the same week he was banned from playing for England for one game because of a middle finger gesture.

Alli received a pass through on goal and with Huddersfield goalkeeper Lossl closing in, threw himself to the ground despite not being touched.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said his player "needs to learn" and improve his on-field behaviour.

The Argentine said: "This type of action does not help him, does not help the club and does not help football. We are talking these last few years about fair play and being honest.

"He has improved a lot but still there is that little bit he must learn."

Former England striker Alan Shearer said Alli was "blatantly trying to cheat".

Speaking on Match of the Day, he said: "Alli is 21 but there comes a time when he have to stop saying 'he has to learn'. That time is now.

"You would think - after being banned from playing for England for a middle finger gesture - that he'd want to stay out of trouble."

Heavy defeat, but no shame

Media playback is not supported on this device Spurs game was over before it started - Wagner

It is not often a team can hold their heads high after a 4-0 beating, but Huddersfield played well.

The Spurs defence looked jittery in the opening eight minutes as David Wagner's men pressed and almost scored through Smith, whose strike stung the palms of Lloris.

And even after they went 3-0 down, Town did not lose their desire to attack, going close again when Depoitre's venomous strike came off the bar.

Tottenham dropped off the pace and tightened up after the break, perhaps to avoid a repeat of last weekend when West Ham scored twice after Spurs had gone 3-0 up.

Huddersfield found it harder to find space before they suffered a final blow when Sissoko scored his first goal for the club.

Man of the match - Harry Kane (Tottenham)

No surprise - five shots, two goals and 92.9% passing accuracy. Another great display from the England international

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We deserved the victory, we were better. Until today Huddersfield only conceded three goals, and we scored four. We dominated the game and that is why I am so happy with everyone.

"We played Champions League in Cyprus, arrived back home late and then to show the energy and performance is fantastic for us.

"Kane is in an amazing moment. He is scoring goals, his energy is fantastic. The way he works without the ball. I wish he keeps going at the same level and for the team to win games."

Huddersfield boss David Wagner: "It felt a little like it was over shortly after it started.

"We wanted to be brave and attack them. We had some dangerous moments, but the goals we gave away were too easy.

"We made too many easy mistakes before the goal. The second goal was high quality, but we did clear the ball although to one of their players [Davies] before he scored.

"We have to give credit to Tottenham. They deserved to win this game. It was a difference in class between them and us."

Spurs' goalfest continues

Huddersfield conceded more goals in this game than in their previous six Premier League games combined (three).

Tottenham have won each of their opening four league away games for the first time since 1960-61, when they won their first eight in a row.

Spurs have scored 25 goals in their last six Premier League away matches; an average of more than four per game (4.2).

Since Mauricio Pochettino took charge in 2014-15, Tottenham have won more points against newly promoted teams than any other Premier League side (58).

Kane has scored against 25 of the 26 teams he has faced in the Premier League, only failing to find the back of the net against Cardiff City (two apps, 0 goals).

Kane is only the second player in Premier League history to score two-plus goals in three consecutive away appearances in the competition (the other being Dennis Bergkamp in 1997).

Six of Trippier's nine Premier League assists for Spurs have been for Kane, with all of them coming away from home.

What's next?

After the international break, Huddersfield are at Swansea City and Spurs are at home to Bournemouth. Both matches are on Saturday, 14 October and kick off at 15:00 BST.