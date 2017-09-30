Scottish Championship
St Mirren2Brechin1

St Mirren 2-1 Brechin City

By Charlie Mann

at Paisley 2021 Stadium

St Mirren substitute Dale Hilson
St Mirren moved top of the Championship the day after the city bid to become UK City of Culture in 2021.

A second-half strike by substitute Dale Hilson sealed all three points for Jack Ross's men against Brechin City.

The visitors had equalised just before the break, with Kalvin Orsi converting with a close-range header.

St Mirren midfielder Cammy Smith had opened the scoring with a fine finish after 14 minutes to give the home side an early advantage.

Both sides made one change to their starting line-ups, with Jordan Kirkpatrick coming in for Josh Todd for the Buddies and Euan Spark replacing Chris O'Neil, who dropped to the bench for the visitors.

St. Mirren made the early running with Smith's shot in 13 minutes held by Brechin goalkeeper Graeme Smith, but the goal was only delayed and two minutes later Smith controlled a great cross-field pass from Stelios Demetriou to slot the ball under the keeper for his seventh goal of the season.

St Mirren midfielder Cammy Smith
Smith, Lewis Morgan and Gavin Reilly were interchanging positions up front throughout the first period to give Brechin problems, but it was the visitors who equalised with seven minutes left before the break.

Orsi found space at the back post and his header sneaked past St Mirren goalkeeper Craig Samson for his second goal of the season, to give the small band of visiting supporters some hope of their side ending their poor run of results.

St Mirren manager Ross changed his side's approach after the break, to go more direct with John Sutton, Ross Stewart and Dale Hilson on as substitutes, and it paid off with 10 minutes left.

Stewart found space to cross into the box and Hilson got on the end of the effort to knock the ball past Smith to set off big celebrations in the home fans in the 3,920 crowd - especially as they knew at that stage that Dundee Utd were winning at Dunfermline.

On this form, St Mirren may take some shifting from the top of the league.

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 26McCart
  • 2DemetriouBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHilsonat 67'minutes
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShane
  • 17KirkpatrickSubstituted forStewartat 52'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 20ReillySubstituted forSuttonat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Irvine
  • 5Buchanan
  • 8Duffy
  • 9Sutton
  • 18Hilson
  • 19Stewart
  • 21Stewart

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 20Crighton
  • 5McGeever
  • 2McLean
  • 15SparkBooked at 21mins
  • 8Graham
  • 6Dale
  • 21SinclairSubstituted forWattat 77'minutes
  • 3DyerBooked at 81mins
  • 17McLennanBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLayneat 84'minutes
  • 18OrsiSubstituted forLoveat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Fusco
  • 7Love
  • 10Layne
  • 11Watt
  • 12O'Neil
  • 19O'Neil
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
3,928

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, St. Mirren 2, Brechin City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, Brechin City 1.

Booking

Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Ross Stewart (St. Mirren).

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Foul by Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren).

Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Stewart (St. Mirren).

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Isaac Layne replaces Connor McLennan.

Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Foul by Dale Hilson (St. Mirren).

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Willie Dyer (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2, Brechin City 1. Dale Hilson (St. Mirren) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Stewart.

Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Liam Watt replaces Jordan Sinclair.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. John Sutton replaces Gavin Reilly.

Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor McLennan (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Ally Love (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Dale Hilson replaces Stelios Demetriou.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Attempt blocked. Ally Love (Brechin City) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Booking

Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Ally Love replaces Kalvin Orsi.

Attempt blocked. Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Booking

Connor McLennan (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor McLennan (Brechin City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren86021913618
2Dundee Utd8521107317
3Dunfermline85122291316
4Livingston84311410415
5Queen of Sth83231411311
6Morton8323119211
7Dumbarton8233711-49
8Falkirk8134614-86
9Inverness CT81251016-65
10Brechin8026619-132
View full Scottish Championship table

