Inter Milan 1-0 Genoa

Adel Taarabt
Former Tottenham, QPR and Fulham winger Adel Taarabt is on loan at Genoa from Benfica

Adel Taarabt was one of two Genoa players sent off in injury time after Inter Milan scored a late winner.

Unbeaten Inter had the better chances, with Marcelo Brozovic hitting the post.

They looked set to be frustrated before Danilo D'Ambrosio headed in a Joao Mario corner late on.

Stephane Omeonga was sent off for pulling back Eder on the halfway line when the Inter player was in on goal, and Taarabt was then dismissed for a two-footed tackle on Yann Karamoh.

Genoa remain without a win from their opening six Serie A games, while Inter Milan stay in third place.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Lazio won 3-0 at Verona, with Ciro Immobile scoring twice in the first half.

Crotone beat fellow strugglers Benevento 2-0 for their first win of the season. Serie A debutants Benevento have lost all six games so far and are bottom of the table. Chievo won 2-0 at Cagliari.

Earlier on Sunday, Sampdoria beat AC Milan 2-0.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37Skriniar
  • 25Miranda
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 11Vecino
  • 20Valero IglesiasSubstituted forKaramohat 72'minutes
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forÉderat 60'minutes
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forJoão Márioat 81'minutes
  • 44Perisic
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 10João Mário
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 17Karamoh
  • 21Santon
  • 23Éder
  • 27Padelli
  • 46Berni
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 61Vanheusden
  • 99Pinamonti

Genoa

  • 1Perin
  • 14Biraschi
  • 13Rossettini
  • 87ZukanovicBooked at 90mins
  • 20Rosi
  • 4Cofie
  • 44VelosoSubstituted forRigoniat 79'minutes
  • 93LaxaltSubstituted forMiglioreat 53'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 40OmeongaBooked at 90mins
  • 11TaarabtBooked at 90mins
  • 64PellegriSubstituted forPandevat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gentiletti
  • 9Centurión
  • 16Galabinov
  • 17Palladino
  • 18Migliore
  • 19Pandev
  • 21Brlek
  • 22Lazovic
  • 23Lamanna
  • 27Ricci
  • 30Rigoni
  • 74Salcedo Mora
Referee:
Marco Guida
Attendance:
50,037

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0.

Dismissal

Adel Taarabt (Genoa) is shown the red card.

Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adel Taarabt (Genoa).

Booking

Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).

Dismissal

Stephane Omeonga (Genoa) is shown the red card.

Éder (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Genoa).

Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

Aleandro Rosi (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleandro Rosi (Genoa).

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Mário with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.

Attempt saved. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Mário with a cross.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Francesco Migliore.

Booking

Francesco Migliore (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francesco Migliore (Genoa).

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Goran Pandev (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. João Mário replaces Marcelo Brozovic.

Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francesco Migliore (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Luca Rigoni replaces Miguel Veloso because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Miguel Veloso (Genoa) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Stephane Omeonga (Genoa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Goran Pandev.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Pietro Pellegri.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Mattia Perin.

Attempt saved. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pietro Pellegri (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Yann Karamoh replaces Borja Valero.

Attempt saved. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

Offside, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.

Sunday 24th September 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli66002251718
2Juventus66001831518
3Inter Milan65101221016
4Lazio6411138513
5Roma5401124812
6AC Milan6402108212
7Sampdoria532084411
8Torino6321109111
9Atalanta622210828
10Chievo622278-18
11Bologna622257-28
12Fiorentina62139817
13Cagliari620448-46
14SPAL6114511-64
15Sassuolo611439-64
16Crotone6114311-84
17Udinese6105813-53
18Genoa6024510-52
19Hellas Verona6024114-132
20Benevento6006116-150
View full Italian Serie A table

