Tranmere Rovers 2-1 Leyton Orient

Tranmere Rovers came from behind to beat Leyton Orient as Micky Mellon's men earned only their third National League home win of the season.

After a dominant start by the hosts, Orient went ahead against the run of play on 22 minutes.

After keeper Charlie Grainger saved at one end, the O's countered, allowing Matt Harrold to score from close range.

But Andy Cook punished poor defending to level three minutes later before James Norwood's 70th-minute winner.

In front of a gate of 4,145, Rovers' third home win of the season lifts them four places, above Orient, to climb to 14th in the table, within five points of a play-off place.

Steve Davis's side have now picked up just one point from their last six matches.