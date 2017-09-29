Jack Lester: Chesterfield appoint former striker as new manager

Jack Lester spent six years as a player at Chesterfield

Chesterfield have appointed former striker Jack Lester as their new boss.

The 41-year-old scored 85 goals in 197 league games for the Spireites between June 2007 and April 2013.

He replaces Gary Caldwell after the Scot was sacked earlier this month as a result of a slow start to the season following relegation from League One.

Lester, who was coaching Nottingham Forest's under-23s side, will lead the club for the first time in Saturday's home game against Cheltenham.

During his time playing for the club he helped them to win promotion to League One in 2011 and played in their Johnstone's Paint Trophy win over Swindon in 2012.

He told the club website: "I am really proud to have been given this opportunity and I'm aiming to build something special."

The Spireites finished bottom of League One last season and sacked Caldwell after the defeat by Accrington left them in the League Two relegation zone.

Caretaker Guy Branston failed to win either of his two games in temporary charge and left the club on Thursday.