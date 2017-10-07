Match ends, Everton Ladies 2, Manchester City Women 3.
Everton Ladies 2-3 Manchester City Women
-
- From the section Football
Manchester City Women maintained their 100% start to the season with a third win in a row as they edged to victory at Everton in Women's Super League One.
After going behind to Claudia Walker's spectacular effort, three goals in the opening 19 minutes put City in control.
Steph Houghton, Nikita Parris and Pauline Bremer, who later went off with a suspected broken leg, were on target.
Simone Magill gave Everton second-half hope, but City held out to keep pace with Chelsea Ladies at the top.
Walker's 25-yarder got Everton off to the perfect start but Houghton's response for City from a free-kick was equally impressive.
Parris and Bremer both headed in, with the former supplying the latter for her first club goal, and the lead might have been greater had Megan Campbell's free-kick dipped lower than the crossbar.
Elizabeth Durack kept Everton in the contest with saves from Parris and Marie Hourihan turned away Olivia Chance's shot, before Magill's close-range effort completed the scoring.
You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.
Line-ups
Everton Women
- 13Durack
- 26Bryson
- 4Brougham
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 8BrettSubstituted forJamesat 65'minutes
- 17ChanceBooked at 60mins
- 18Sweetman-Kirk
- 10Magill
- 7Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forWormat 85'minutes
- 9Walker
Substitutes
- 1Levell
- 5Worm
- 11Kelly
- 12James
- 14Munsterman
- 20Finnigan
- 21Green
Man City Women
- 21Hourihan
- 23McManus
- 6Houghton
- 20CampbellSubstituted forBeattieat 73'minutes
- 3Stokes
- 24Walsh
- 22EmslieSubstituted forLawleyat 73'minutes
- 17Parris
- 11Christiansen
- 9BremerSubstituted forStanwayat 41'minutes
- 16Ross
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 7Lawley
- 12Stanway
- 14Morgan
- 18Toone
- 26Roebuck
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
- Attendance:
- 735
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away12
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Ladies 2, Manchester City Women 3.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jane Ross.
Hand ball by Angharad James (Everton Ladies).
Offside, Everton Ladies. Olivia Chance tries a through ball, but Danielle Turner is caught offside.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Siri Worm replaces Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.
Attempt saved. Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
Attempt blocked. Claudia Walker (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah with a cross.
Foul by Melissa Lawley (Manchester City Women).
Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women).
Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Jane Ross (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies).
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Angharad James.
Jane Ross (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gabby George (Everton Ladies).
Attempt missed. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Jennifer Beattie replaces Megan Campbell.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Melissa Lawley replaces Claire Emslie.
Offside, Everton Ladies. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk tries a through ball, but Claudia Walker is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nikita Parris.
Attempt missed. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danielle Turner.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 2, Manchester City Women 3. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Angharad James replaces Jodie Brett.
Foul by Megan Campbell (Manchester City Women).
Claudia Walker (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Georgia Brougham (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jodie Brett.
Attempt blocked. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Claire Emslie.
Booking
Olivia Chance (Everton Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olivia Chance (Everton Ladies).
Dangerous play by Jane Ross (Manchester City Women).
Gabby George (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.