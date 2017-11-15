Price of Football 2017: League One's average cost of season tickets is cut

MK Dons fans - both home and away - can get an adult match ticket for just £10

Average season ticket and single matchday ticket prices in League One have been cut for the 2017-18 season.

The cheapest season ticket, on average, costs £279.58 - down from £283.56 last season.

The average cost of the cheapest home adult matchday ticket is £19.19 compared to last year's £20.10.

However, clubs across the league have increased the cost of more ticket price categories than any of the other top five divisions in England.

And an away fan will now pay, on average, £20.48 for the cheapest single adult matchday ticket, which is up from £20.02.

The price of tea has seen an 8% rise and now costs £2 per cup on average.

The BBC's Price of Football study asked 232 clubs across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and Europe to submit information.

Data has been analysed from cheapest and dearest matchday tickets, including online prices, cheapest and dearest away tickets, cheapest and dearest season tickets plus pies, tea, shirts and programmes.

Other key findings

Blackpool and Northampton are the only clubs in League One to have frozen or cut prices across all the categories.

The most expensive season ticket is at Charlton, where fans pay £500, although that price has been reduced this season.

The cheapest season ticket is at Bradford for £149.

The most expensive matchday ticket for an adult is for £34 at Charlton, but again the club have reduced the price from last year.

The cheapest matchday ticket is available at MK Dons, where home and away fans can pay £10 for certain fixtures.

The most expensive place to travel in the league is to Wigan, where an away ticket will set you back £30.

Rochdale's season ticket prices were reduced this season to celebrate the club's 110th anniversary.

Food and drink

The average prices for pies and tea are up this season.

AFC Wimbledon, Charlton and Oxford United all charge £4 for a pie, the most expensive in the league. The cheapest pies are on offer at Blackpool and Rochdale.

Oldham charge the most for a cup of tea at £2.50, while it costs just £1 at Portsmouth.

Other offers