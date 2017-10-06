Jupp Heynckes: Bayern Munich appoint ex-boss until end of the season
Bayern Munich have appointed former coach Jupp Heynckes as their manager until the end of the season following Carlo Ancelotti's sacking.
Ancelotti left in September with Bayern third in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.
Heynckes, 72, has coached Bayern three times before, most recently in 2013 when the side won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble.
"I would not have returned to any other club in the world," he said.
"Bayern Munich is very close to my heart. My coaching staff and I will now do everything to bring back successful football for the fans. I'm very much looking forward to this challenge."
Bayern are in Celtic's Champions League group and the teams face each other twice before the end of October.
Heynckes considered retiring in 2013 after he was replaced by Pep Guardiola and at the time said he would not coach again in the Bundesliga.
But he will take over again at the club on Monday and his first game in charge of Bayern for a fourth time will see the German champions host SC Freiburg on Saturday 14 October.
A real manager.
unlike Fergie who cried off because he got a bit older
Wow - you see some daft comments on these pages but I think you might just have won the prize.
As a Leeds fan I've no love for Man U but if you can't recognise what Ferguson did during his time with Aberdeen and MU, you must literally know nothing about football.
unlike Fergie who cried off because he got a bit older"
But Ferguson retired at 72 and Heynckes is now 72 so your point is both invalid and stupid. Infact Heynckes is at a younger age, right now, than Ferguson was when he retired.
As a Celtic supporter who have a double header with Bayern coming up, this is very bad news haha. Hopefully he'll have a slow start.
Pep then failed in every subsequent Champions League campaign. Serves Bayern right for treating a legendary manager so disgracefully.
Heynckes should be spoken about in the same terms as Fergie, LVG, Clough, Mourinho, Paisley, Busby etc.