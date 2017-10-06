Close menu

Jupp Heynckes: Bayern Munich appoint ex-boss until end of the season

Last updated on 6 Oct 2017

Jupp Heynckes
Bayern Munich became the first German side to win a 'treble' of the three most prestigious competitions available to them under Jupp Heynckes in 2013

Bayern Munich have appointed former coach Jupp Heynckes as their manager until the end of the season following Carlo Ancelotti's sacking.

Ancelotti left in September with Bayern third in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Heynckes, 72, has coached Bayern three times before, most recently in 2013 when the side won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble.

"I would not have returned to any other club in the world," he said.

"Bayern Munich is very close to my heart. My coaching staff and I will now do everything to bring back successful football for the fans. I'm very much looking forward to this challenge."

Bayern are in Celtic's Champions League group and the teams face each other twice before the end of October.

Heynckes considered retiring in 2013 after he was replaced by Pep Guardiola and at the time said he would not coach again in the Bundesliga.

But he will take over again at the club on Monday and his first game in charge of Bayern for a fourth time will see the German champions host SC Freiburg on Saturday 14 October.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

50 comments

  • Comment posted by JimmyTheBrain, at 15:33 6 Oct 2017

    Both the opening comments on this article are puerile.

  • Comment posted by Espresso, at 15:36 6 Oct 2017

    The romantic in me hopes he does well. Hell, the romantic in me wants him to win the treble and then retire again.

  • Comment posted by MoonInUranus, at 16:47 6 Oct 2017

    2. CDawg
    A real manager.

    unlike Fergie who cried off because he got a bit older
    ----

    Wow - you see some daft comments on these pages but I think you might just have won the prize.

    As a Leeds fan I've no love for Man U but if you can't recognise what Ferguson did during his time with Aberdeen and MU, you must literally know nothing about football.

  • Comment posted by User0571431412, at 15:47 6 Oct 2017

    Good decision. Hope they sack him again next summer immediately after he wins the treble for them, just because a popular young manager has become available,

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, at 16:17 6 Oct 2017

    @13. Heynckes didn't 'build' that Bayern team that won the treble, most of the groundwork was done by Louis van Gaal (and probably, Rummenigge & Hoeness), however for some of you his reputation might have been damaged by the two seasons at Man Utd. Van Gaal moved Schweinsteiger to central midfield, then built the team around him, Lahm and Muller; and Van Gaal was the one who signed Robben.

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, at 15:35 6 Oct 2017

    @2. Heynckes also originally retired in 2013, he's come back because Bayern are frankly a bit desperate. The long term replacement won't available yet and they made a big early call on Ancelotti. Next season they will be managed by Nagelsmann (most likely) or Tuchel. In terms of age, going from one extreme to the other.

  • Comment posted by mjw6150, at 15:34 6 Oct 2017

    Bayern were harsh in getting rid of him in the first place. Pep and Carlos were never able to reach the heights that Heynckes led the club to in his last spell.

  • Comment posted by RugbyRugbyRugby, at 16:04 6 Oct 2017

    In hindsight Bayern have realised they made a mistake as the last side he coached were unbelievably good and for all Pep's (well deserved) reputation he didn't improve them they went backwards which shows what a astonishing job the guy had done.

  • Comment posted by ddk4642, at 19:13 6 Oct 2017

    A man with nothing left to prove returns to a club he loves - and a club where it appears he's adored too, with good reason. Why do we have to bring Liverpool and Klopp into it? Let's have some decency and common sense - wish him the best of luck, and see how it pans out.

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, at 16:56 6 Oct 2017

    "A real manager.

    unlike Fergie who cried off because he got a bit older"

    But Ferguson retired at 72 and Heynckes is now 72 so your point is both invalid and stupid. Infact Heynckes is at a younger age, right now, than Ferguson was when he retired.

  • Comment posted by User0802276971, at 16:15 6 Oct 2017

    #2 you try doing 10 hour + days 5/6 days of the week, constantly travelling here there and everywhere for the best part of 40 years and doing it in his 70s. Does that mean you'll never retire?

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, at 17:09 6 Oct 2017

    21. Makes perfect sense unless you are seriously stupid. Ferguson was 72 years and 5 months old. Heynckes is 72 year and 4 months old therefore he is clearly younger than Ferguson. You do know there are 365 days in a year.

  • Comment posted by ThaiTim, at 19:40 6 Oct 2017

    Heynkes Bayern side that won everything before he was told to step aside for Pep was as good a side as you'll ever see.They had everything from back to front. I'd put that side ahead of Pep's Barca as the greatest I've seen in my 40 years.

    As a Celtic supporter who have a double header with Bayern coming up, this is very bad news haha. Hopefully he'll have a slow start.

  • Comment posted by OmNom, at 17:33 6 Oct 2017

    People forget that Heynckes is a legendary manager who led Bayern to the treble, but was thrown out of Bayern head-first just so they could get Guardiola.

    Pep then failed in every subsequent Champions League campaign. Serves Bayern right for treating a legendary manager so disgracefully.

    Heynckes should be spoken about in the same terms as Fergie, LVG, Clough, Mourinho, Paisley, Busby etc.

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, at 20:44 6 Oct 2017

    Frightening to think where Munich would be if he hadn't been sacked for Pep

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, at 16:08 6 Oct 2017

    Only surprise about this is Heynckes agreeing to come out of retirement at 72. As a manager he is 1 of the greatest - 2 time champions league winner at 2 different clubs, won Bayerrn the Bundesliga 3 times and built won of the strongest most dangerous European teams I have seen. No matter his age he is a far superior candidate to Klopp and the others and will bring Bayern back to where they were

  • Comment posted by Fabby, at 17:34 6 Oct 2017

    What's sad is - if it's true about Nagelsmann becoming the next Bayern Munich manager - that the elite of Germany are happy to trust an up and coming German manager whereas the likes of Howe and Dyche can't even get a look in at the elite English clubs. Little wonder there's a lack of top English managerial talent...

  • Comment posted by kenny_burns_kneecap, at 10:26 7 Oct 2017

    palace...you picked the wrong septuagenarian...

  • Comment posted by An opinion, at 20:01 6 Oct 2017

    Why get rid int first place?! Silly

  • Comment posted by User0776136060, at 19:36 6 Oct 2017

    uh oh

