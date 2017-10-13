Championship
Birmingham1Cardiff0

Birmingham City 1-0 Cardiff City

By Ged Scott

Che Adams scores
Che Adams' winner was his first Championship goal this season

New Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill made a winning start as his much-changed side beat Championship leaders Cardiff City.

Che Adams provided the only goal of the game on 19 minutes with a low, right-foot shot after a superb mazy run.

Neil Warnock's off-colour Cardiff failed to register a shot on target against their fired-up hosts.

And Blues could have won by more, with Adams and Jacques Maghoma both denied in one second-half scramble.

Cotterill's side, beaten 6-1 at Hull in their previous game, climb three places to 19th, while Cardiff could be overtaken at the top by either Wolves or Sheffield United on Saturday.

Adams looked lively from the opening stages and could even have earned an early penalty when he was held back by Sean Morrison as he attempted to run into the box.

His moment of inspiration came midway through the first half, straight from Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge's clearance.

Picking up the ball wide on the left close to the halfway line, he opted to take on the visiting defence single-handed.

He put his head down and ran, slicing his way past four men in red before cutting inside to drill a low, curled right-foot shot which nutmegged Morrison before finding the right corner.

Cardiff, although not at their best as they suffered only their second defeat of the season, did carry some threat, surpassing their hosts on the corner count as they lay siege late on.

Junior Hoilett also shot just wide in the first half, while a tremendous far-post clearance by home skipper Michael Morrison after the break was a key moment too.

But they also had to survive a double let-off when Adams' shot was blocked before Bruno Manga cleared off the line from Maghoma.

It took a brave clearance by Cardiff captain Morrison to thwart Isaac Vassell when he looked set to head home the second goal Cotterill's side perhaps deserved.

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Sport:

"I'm very proud of the players for all they've done for me over the past couple of weeks. But what I've seen's no different to what I saw when I was here at the end of last season.

"We've just worked really hard at all aspects of our game and what we expected Cardiff to throw at us. And we stood up to be counted.

"It was a great goal by Che Adams. And we might have deserved another one too."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock told BBC Sport Wales:

"I am disappointed; I thought we started ever so sluggishly.

"You expected Birmingham to come out of the traps with a new manager and I thought they did well for half an hour. But I thought we came into it and second half if we had been like ourselves I thought we could go on and win it.

"We were a lot better in the second half so I can't complain, but we didn't have enough shots. But it was always going to be tight. It was one of those nights."

Line-ups

Birmingham

  • 29Kuszczak
  • 5Colin
  • 28Morrison
  • 4Roberts
  • 3Grounds
  • 26DavisBooked at 60minsSubstituted forGallagherat 90+6'minutes
  • 6KieftenbeldBooked at 62mins
  • 14AdamsSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 90+1'minutes
  • 17Ndoye
  • 19MaghomaSubstituted forGardnerat 90+6'minutes
  • 11Vassell

Substitutes

  • 8Gardner
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 12Dean
  • 18Gallagher
  • 27Jota
  • 39Trueman
  • 50Gleeson

Cardiff

  • 25Etheridge
  • 2Peltier
  • 4Morrison
  • 5Ecuele Manga
  • 3Bennett
  • 14Bamba
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 21BrysonBooked at 62minsSubstituted forGunnarssonat 68'minutesSubstituted forat 90+1'minutes
  • 8RallsSubstituted forWardat 81'minutes
  • 33HoilettSubstituted forFeeneyat 81'minutes
  • 10Zohore

Substitutes

  • 7Tomlin
  • 9Ward
  • 12Feeney
  • 16Connolly
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 20Damour
  • 28Murphy
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
19,059

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Cardiff City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Cardiff City 0.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Maxime Colin.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Craig Gardner replaces Jacques Maghoma.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Sam Gallagher replaces David Davis.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Che Adams.

Aron Gunnarsson went off injured after Cardiff City had used all subs.

Attempt missed. Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jonathan Grounds.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jonathan Grounds.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jacques Maghoma.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Maxime Colin.

Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ward.

Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) because of an injury.

Foul by Danny Ward (Cardiff City).

Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Liam Feeney replaces David Junior Hoilett.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Danny Ward replaces Joe Ralls.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jonathan Grounds.

Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Zohore with a through ball.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) because of an injury.

Hand ball by David Davis (Birmingham City).

Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).

David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Aron Gunnarsson replaces Craig Bryson.

Foul by Joe Bennett (Cardiff City).

Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).

Isaac Vassell (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City).

Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Craig Bryson (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).

Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).

