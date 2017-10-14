Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Aston Villa

Atletico Madrid loan man Diogo Jota fired home his seventh goal of the season for Wolves

Wolves went top of the Championship with a deserved win against Midlands rivals Aston Villa thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and substitute Leo Bonatini.

After dominating a goalless first half, Wolves went ahead when a twisting Jota held off three Villa defenders to fire home from inside the area.

Bonatini then added a second with a shot from a tight angle.

But Villa keeper Sam Johnstone also pulled off a terrific double save to deny the two Wolves goalscorers.

Villa's defeat, in front of Molineux's biggest crowd of the season, was a first in nine league games for Steve Bruce's side, who remain seventh.

Wolves, who have lost only once themselves in that time, now move two points clear of Cardiff City and Sheffield United at the top.

In a thoroughly entertaining first half the home team looked the most likely to score, Romain Saiss going close with a header early on before a sliding challenge from Alan Hutton prevented Helder Costa from bursting through on goal.

Danny Batth then headed over from inside the area before Ruben Neves fired just wide from distance.

The visitors, who drew 1-1 with Wolves in Bruce's first game in charge at Villa Park a year ago, had their moments too as Jonathan Kodjia and Robert Snodgrass both found space but failed to connect with crosses.

But the best of the chances fell to Nuno's Wolves, defender Roderick Miranda hitting the side netting from 20 yards before a Neves shot from the edge of the area was turned away by Johnstone.

Wolves took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when Ivan Cavaleiro's cross eventually found Jota inside the box and his sharp turn gave him the space to fire past Johnstone.

The hosts then doubled their lead when Hutton cleared from the on-rushing Jota only for it to fall to Bonatini, who found the net from a tight angle.

Jota thought he had scored his second when his header was blocked on the line by Johnstone, who then also turned away a follow-up shot from Bonatini.

Snodgrass hit the top of the crossbar with a chipped free-kick and James Chester and Josh Onomah both headed wide late on, but that was all Villa could muster.

Wolves head coach Nuno told BBC WM:

"It was the kind of performance that puts you really close to achieving what you want.

"With no game of football are you ever comfortable as anything can happen. But we were in control of the game, threatening and creating chances.

"We were consistent in the way we kept the ball. It came for us in the second half as we did it so well in the first half."

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"Wolves were better than us. They played very well on the night. The better team won, we have to be honest. Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and accept that.

"They played some very good football and, up the top end, they're a threat. We didn't do enough going forward until the last 10 or 15 minutes when we were 2-0 down.

"We found it difficult. But there's a long way to go. A long winter ahead and all to play for. There's 30-odd games left. We'll dust ourselves down and go again."