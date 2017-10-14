Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Aston Villa 0.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Aston Villa
Wolves went top of the Championship with a deserved win against Midlands rivals Aston Villa thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and substitute Leo Bonatini.
After dominating a goalless first half, Wolves went ahead when a twisting Jota held off three Villa defenders to fire home from inside the area.
Bonatini then added a second with a shot from a tight angle.
But Villa keeper Sam Johnstone also pulled off a terrific double save to deny the two Wolves goalscorers.
Villa's defeat, in front of Molineux's biggest crowd of the season, was a first in nine league games for Steve Bruce's side, who remain seventh.
Wolves, who have lost only once themselves in that time, now move two points clear of Cardiff City and Sheffield United at the top.
In a thoroughly entertaining first half the home team looked the most likely to score, Romain Saiss going close with a header early on before a sliding challenge from Alan Hutton prevented Helder Costa from bursting through on goal.
Danny Batth then headed over from inside the area before Ruben Neves fired just wide from distance.
The visitors, who drew 1-1 with Wolves in Bruce's first game in charge at Villa Park a year ago, had their moments too as Jonathan Kodjia and Robert Snodgrass both found space but failed to connect with crosses.
But the best of the chances fell to Nuno's Wolves, defender Roderick Miranda hitting the side netting from 20 yards before a Neves shot from the edge of the area was turned away by Johnstone.
Wolves took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when Ivan Cavaleiro's cross eventually found Jota inside the box and his sharp turn gave him the space to fire past Johnstone.
The hosts then doubled their lead when Hutton cleared from the on-rushing Jota only for it to fall to Bonatini, who found the net from a tight angle.
Jota thought he had scored his second when his header was blocked on the line by Johnstone, who then also turned away a follow-up shot from Bonatini.
Snodgrass hit the top of the crossbar with a chipped free-kick and James Chester and Josh Onomah both headed wide late on, but that was all Villa could muster.
Wolves head coach Nuno told BBC WM:
"It was the kind of performance that puts you really close to achieving what you want.
"With no game of football are you ever comfortable as anything can happen. But we were in control of the game, threatening and creating chances.
"We were consistent in the way we kept the ball. It came for us in the second half as we did it so well in the first half."
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:
"Wolves were better than us. They played very well on the night. The better team won, we have to be honest. Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and accept that.
"They played some very good football and, up the top end, they're a threat. We didn't do enough going forward until the last 10 or 15 minutes when we were 2-0 down.
"We found it difficult. But there's a long way to go. A long winter ahead and all to play for. There's 30-odd games left. We'll dust ourselves down and go again."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 6Batth
- 16Coady
- 25Miranda
- 2Doherty
- 27Saiss
- 8NevesSubstituted forA N'Diayeat 79'minutes
- 3Douglas
- 17Hélder CostaSubstituted forBonatiniat 45'minutes
- 18Jota
- 7CavaleiroSubstituted forMarshallat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4A N'Diaye
- 5Bennett
- 12Marshall
- 26Enobakhare
- 29Vinagre
- 31Norris
- 33Bonatini
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 27El Mohamady
- 5Chester
- 26Terry
- 21Hutton
- 7SnodgrassBooked at 12mins
- 6Whelan
- 14HourihaneBooked at 42mins
- 37AdomahSubstituted forOnomahat 73'minutes
- 22KodjiaSubstituted forO'Hareat 79'minutes
- 39DavisSubstituted forHoganat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2de Laet
- 4Samba
- 9Hogan
- 13Steer
- 18Onomah
- 20Bjarnason
- 36O'Hare
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 30,239
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Aston Villa 0.
Attempt missed. Josh Onomah (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Barry Douglas.
Attempt saved. Ben Marshall (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfred N'Diaye.
Foul by Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Callum O'Hare (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roderick Miranda (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Callum O'Hare (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Marshall (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa).
Attempt missed. James Chester (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Attempt missed. Ben Marshall (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Alfred N'Diaye replaces Rúben Neves because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Callum O'Hare replaces Jonathan Kodjia.
Offside, Aston Villa. Jonathan Kodjia tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.
Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Jota with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ben Marshall replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Josh Onomah replaces Albert Adomah.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Aston Villa 0. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Keinan Davis.
Delay in match Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Albert Adomah (Aston Villa).
Hand ball by Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa).
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Aston Villa 0. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a cross.
Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.