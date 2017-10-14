Match ends, Sunderland 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Sunderland 1-1 Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Aiden McGeady's first goal of the season at the Stadium of Light gave Sunderland a deserved point against Queens Park Rangers.
QPR took the lead against the run of play in the first half when Idrissa Sylla headed in Luke Freeman's corner.
But winger McGeady's curling left-foot shot beat Alex Smithies as the hosts drew level just past the hour mark.
Sunderland's winless home run in the Championship extended to six matches as they were unable to force victory.
Duncan Watmore made his first start in over 10 months following his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury and the Sunderland forward impressed as his through ball sent McGeady clear, but his shot flew wide of the post.
Sylla made the hosts pay for missing their chances when he rose highest to give the visitors the lead, but then wasted an opportunity to double QPR's lead just before the break as he shot over from eight yards.
The Black Cats started the second half brightly as substitute Lewis Grabban's shot was turned round the post by Smithies.
McGeady eventually made up for his first-half miss, but the point was not enough to lift Sunderland out of the relegation places.
Sunderland boss Simon Grayson:
"The lads showed a lot of character. We've not won it, but we've not got beat. That's a small step, and hopefully the small steps that we're taking will help lead to bigger ones in the next few weeks.
"We got done on a set-piece, which isn't really like us, and that knocked us back a bit. Full credit to the players, they were brave in the second half, were more positive and passed it on the front foot.
"It was a great goal from Aiden, and we looked like the only team that were going to win it once we got back into it. But of course you're disappointed because you want to be picking up three points at home."
QPR boss Ian Holloway:
"If we had got that second goal, that might have killed them stone dead. We bossed it. For the away team, we played really well.
"The biggest difference was the substitutions that Simon has the capacity to make. Sometimes, that can make a big difference in this division.
"We lost Jack Robinson in the week and that was a big blow because he has been excellent for us. Last year, our goalkeeper had to make save after save in a lot of games for us."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1Steele
- 21Matthews
- 2Jones
- 16O'Shea
- 3Oviedo
- 26HoneymanSubstituted forWilliamsat 58'minutes
- 17Ndong
- 6Cattermole
- 19McGeady
- 9VaughanSubstituted forGrabbanat 45'minutes
- 14WatmoreSubstituted forMcManamanat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Williams
- 11Grabban
- 13McManaman
- 22Love
- 24Gibson
- 25Ruiter
- 27Gooch
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 20Baptiste
- 6Lynch
- 3Bidwell
- 22WszolekSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 76'minutes
- 11Scowen
- 21Luongo
- 14Manning
- 12MackieSubstituted forWashingtonat 67'minutes
- 7Freeman
- 40Sylla
Substitutes
- 2Furlong
- 9Washington
- 17Smith
- 23N'Gbakoto
- 26Lumley
- 34Osayi-Samuel
- 36Wheeler
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 26,066
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away12
- Corners
- Home15
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers).
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bright Samuel.
Attempt saved. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Callum McManaman.
Attempt saved. Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Washington with a headed pass.
Foul by Callum McManaman (Sunderland).
Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum McManaman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Callum McManaman (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Didier Ndong (Sunderland).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Callum McManaman replaces Duncan Watmore.
Attempt blocked. Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aiden McGeady.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Bright Samuel replaces Pawel Wszolek.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Sunderland).
Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Attempt saved. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Hand ball by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Conor Washington replaces Jamie Mackie.
Foul by Jonathan Williams (Sunderland).
Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ryan Manning.
Attempt missed. Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pawel Wszolek with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Queens Park Rangers 1. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Didier Ndong.