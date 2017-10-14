Match ends, Fulham 2, Preston North End 2.
Fulham 2-2 Preston North End
Denis Odoi slotted in a 96th-minute equaliser as Fulham came from two goals down to draw at home to Preston.
The visitors were 2-0 up inside 25 minutes - Jordan Hugill tapping in Sean Maguire's cross before Tom Barkhuizen's effort deflected off Maguire and in.
Oliver Norwood halved the deficit with a penalty after Rui Fonte was fouled in the box by Calum Woods.
Norwood forced Chris Maxwell into a late save, but the keeper then dropped a long ball, allowing Odoi to level.
The draw saw Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham rise one place to ninth in the Championship, two points from the play-off places and three behind Preston, who moved up to fifth.
Preston's second goal had some fortune about it, the touch off Maguire giving keeper David Button no chance, though Alex Neil's side were well on top until the last 20 minutes at Craven Cottage.
The return of Fulham skipper Tom Cairney as a half-time substitute lifted Fulham, for whom Kevin McDonald clipped the post from range before Norwood's penalty.
Preston, who lost Maguire to injury before half time, had only conceded six Championship goals coming into the game, but Odoi's last-minute strike meant they have now failed to beat Fulham in six league games.
Preston boss Alex Neil: "Chris has come and collected so many crosses for us this season that have relieved pressure, and won us points, so I'm not going to be critical of him in terms of being an aggressive goalie, coming to try and help his team.
"Time was up. The fourth official showed me his watch. It was 95 minutes and it started going to 20 and 30 seconds and the referee allowed them to put another ball into the box.
"We hunted and pressed and grafted and ratted them all over the pitch and they couldn't deal with it.
"We need to have more quality in the final third. But I can't ever question commitment and work rate."
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic: "They didn't surprise us, they are one of the best teams off the ball, we are one of the best teams on the ball.
"They put us under great pressure and after we made mistakes they could have scored more goals. We didn't find a solution for the physical part of the game.
"In the second half we connected with a few more passes and took more risks and I believe we deserved this point.
"We lost a few points at home in the last minute and today we won one in the last minute so we are satisfied."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 27Button
- 4Odoi
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 3R Sessegnon
- 16Norwood
- 6McDonald
- 8JohansenSubstituted forMolloat 71'minutes
- 7KebanoSubstituted forCairneyat 45'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 9Fonte
- 11Ayité
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 5Soares Alves
- 10Cairney
- 17Graham
- 22Mollo
- 23Djalo
- 44Cissé
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 15WoodsBooked at 73mins
- 23HuntingtonBooked at 90mins
- 20Davies
- 32EarlBooked at 39mins
- 4PearsonSubstituted forWelshat 59'minutes
- 11JohnsonBooked at 51mins
- 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forRobinsonat 72'minutes
- 8Browne
- 24MaguireSubstituted forHarropat 31'minutes
- 9Hugill
Substitutes
- 2Vermijl
- 6Boyle
- 10Harrop
- 19Welsh
- 27Mavididi
- 28Hudson
- 37Robinson
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 18,435
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Preston North End 2.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Preston North End 2. Denis Odoi (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chris Maxwell (Preston North End) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Odoi with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Oliver Norwood (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Calum Woods.
Attempt saved. Rui Fonte (Fulham) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rui Fonte with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) because of an injury.
Foul by Floyd Ayité (Fulham).
Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Yohan Mollo (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rui Fonte.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Preston North End 2. Oliver Norwood (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Calum Woods (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Fulham. Rui Fonte draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Calum Woods (Preston North End) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Callum Robinson replaces Tom Barkhuizen because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Yohan Mollo replaces Stefan Johansen.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) because of an injury.
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Welsh (Preston North End).
Attempt missed. Joshua Earl (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Harrop.
Booking
Tom Cairney (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).
Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by David Button.
Attempt saved. Josh Harrop (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joshua Earl.
Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Johnson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Kevin McDonald.
Attempt missed. Josh Harrop (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Rui Fonte (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Floyd Ayité with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. John Welsh replaces Ben Pearson.
Kevin McDonald (Fulham) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Rui Fonte (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.