Luton Town 7-1 Stevenage

Luke Berry scored a hat-trick as Luton hammered near neighbours Stevenage 7-1.

The midfielder broke the deadlock after just three minutes, heading Jack Stacey's cross home for his first Luton goal.

Danny Newton missed a wonderful chance and the Hatters made them pay after seven minutes, Danny Hylton taking advantage of a defensive error to rifle home.

Town had a third after 23 minutes when a counter attack from Harry Cornick saw Berry arrive perfectly to find the bottom corner with his left foot.

Hylton's 20-yarder was parried by Joe Fryer, with the Boro stopper then producing an even better save from Olly Lee's header.

Stevenage had one back on the stroke of half time through Ben Kennedy but Luton made it 4-1 after 52 minutes, Luke Wilkinson barging James Collins over and Hylton scoring from the spot.

Berry completed his treble after 62 minutes, bending a beautiful shot beyond Fryer from 20 yards and it did not stop there with James Justin and Luke Gambin both scoring in stoppage time to complete a wonderful afternoon for the Hatters.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.