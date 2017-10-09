Peter Crouch: Stoke striker holds Premier League record for most headers

Peter Crouch has scored 51 headed goals in the Premier League

Stoke striker Peter Crouch has entered the 2018 Guinness World Records book for the most headed goals scored in the Premier League.

His tally of 51 goals with his head is five more than former Blackburn and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer managed.

Crouch, 36, has scored 105 Premier League goals in 436 appearances across six different clubs.

"If you are a centre-forward, you should be in the box, ready for the ball," said Crouch.

"That is the way I have always played my game and that will never change. I see centre-forwards hanging around outside the box and it blows my mind, I just can't get my head around it."

Crouch scored the winner in Stoke's last game against Southampton.