Steve Harmison: Ashes-winning Test bowler resigns as joint Ashington manager

Steve Harmison retired from cricket at the end of the 2013 season

Ashes-winning fast bowler Steve Harmison has resigned as joint-manager of Northern League club Ashington.

The 38-year-old was appointed boss of the ninth-tier side in February 2015.

Harmison was in the England teams that regained the Ashes in 2005 and 2009 and took 226 wickets in 63 Tests.

Ashington said in a statement: "The club would like to place on record its appreciation to Steve and his off-field team for their work on behalf of the club over the past few seasons."

Harmison was sole manager until May, when the club brought in former Blyth Spartans boss Tom Wade to run the team alongside him.

He leaves with Ashington currently 12th in Northern League Division One.

Harmison's younger brother Ben, a former county cricketer with Kent, is one of their players.