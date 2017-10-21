Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Manchester United 1.
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United
Football
Huddersfield Town beat Manchester United for the first time in 65 years to end their unbeaten start to the season and drop Jose Mourinho's side five points behind league leaders Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium.
United had only conceded twice in their eight league games this season, but that tally was doubled in five first-half minutes following two sloppy mistakes that were clinically punished.
Juan Mata gave the ball away to Aaron Mooy in midfield and after he fed Tom Ince, whose shot was saved by David de Gea, the Australian was first to the rebound to sweep home from 10 yards.
Then Swedish defender Victor Lindelof - on as a substitute for the injured Phil Jones and making just his second Premier League appearance - misjudged a goal kick by Jonas Lossl and Laurent Depoitre raced onto the loose ball to round De Gea and double the Terriers' lead.
Mourinho made a double substitution at half-time, bringing on Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and the former gave United hope with 12 minutes remaining when he nodded in a terrific cross from the otherwise quiet Romelu Lukaku.
But despite a nervy finale and with United enjoying almost 80% of possession, the Terriers clung on to record their first league win against United since 1952 and end a run of six league games without a victory.
With City beating Burnley 3-0, second-placed United lost ground on their neighbours and title rivals.
United's defence breached
United went into the game with seven clean sheets from their eight league games, with only two goals conceded.
No side in top-flight history had ever kept eight clean sheets in their first nine games of a season, but their attempt to make history was dealt an early blow when Jones injured his left leg after a tackle with Mooy.
The England centre-back slammed the ground in frustration as he knew his afternoon was over and he duly hobbled off on 23 minutes.
It meant United were now without both first-choice centre-backs given Eric Bailly is also on the sidelines, and Jones' replacement Lindelof did not cover himself in glory.
Despite starting all three Champions League games this season, the Swede's only previous Premier League experience had come in the final few minutes against Liverpool in last week's 0-0 draw.
United suddenly looked nervy with the £31m summer signing alongside Chris Smalling in the heart of the defence, something Lindelof demonstrated with his misjudgement of a routine long ball for Huddersfield's second.
United lacked intensity all over the pitch in fact, and Mourinho attempted to change that in the second-half by altering his formation, with Ander Herrera moving to the right of a back three and Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia used as wing-backs.
United did improve, but even so they still managed just three shots on target in the whole match, while Lukaku had a mere two touches in the Huddersfield penalty area.
Terriers' desire proves the key
Mourinho said afterwards the "team that wanted it more won", praising the Terriers' "emotion, aggression, intensity and desire".
The contrast between the two teams in terms of those qualities was notable, and David Wagner's team did not resemble the side that conceded four goals against Tottenham in their last home game.
Huddersfield were well organised throughout and enjoyed success in pressing United in the first-half, forcing two errors that they punished clinically.
Their energy and discipline limited United to just one shot on target in the first-half, an effort from Lukaku in the sixth minute.
And while United drove at them more in the second-half, the Terriers excelled in defence, with Rashford's goal the only blip in an otherwise sound defensive performance.
A sliding block by centre-back Mathias Jorgensen to stop Chris Smalling's shot in the 94th minute epitomised their spirit and application.
"Can't quite believe it," said the stadium announcer at half-time with the score 2-0, in what was a reminder of the club's long wait to get back to the top flight - and why sitting 10th in the league is a significant achievement for Wagner and his side.
Man of the match - Aaron Mooy
What they said?
Jose Mourinho told BBC Sport: "The best team won. It's simple. I have to give them credit. They had a different attitude, motivation and desire than we had.
"Everyone at the stadium could feel in the first couple of minutes that one team was ready to give everything and the other was not ready for it. Maybe only my players realised at half-time.
"It's a shock and I am surprised. I have to analyse. I have some ideas, but this is not the moment for that. We say congratulations to the winners because they wanted it more than us."
David Wagner told BBC Sport: "The players have shown everything that you have to show when you play Manchester United - the right spirit, attitude and togetherness.
I said before I can't expect a result, but I hope and believe in one. We scored at the right moment. We were at our best, even if we did change the gameplan and gave them more of the ball.
"The first hour was nearly perfect for us. How we defended, how we kept them away from our goal. The longer it went on, they put more pressure on us.
"We had bodies behind the ball, everyone fought to keep it out of the net. It's not only beating Manchester United, which is big enough, but also 12 points on the table."
Stats - Mourinho is not a comeback king
- Mourinho has failed to win all 19 Premier League games in which his side have been two goals behind (drawn one, lost 18) - that draw coming against Newcastle in September 2015 when managing Chelsea.
- This was only Mourinho's third defeat to a newly-promoted side in the Premier League (won 33, drawn four) - losing against Crystal Palace in 2013-14, and Bournemouth in 2015-16 when at Chelsea.
- Three of the last six clubs in their debut Premier League season have beaten Manchester United at home - Burnley in 2009-10, Bournemouth in 2015-16 and Huddersfield in 2017-18.
- Only Wayne Rooney (15) has scored more Premier League goals as a teenager for United than Marcus Rashford (13).
- Lukaku has either scored or assisted in eight of his last 10 Premier League games (eight goals, two assists).
- Lukaku has however failed to score in 18 of his last 25 Premier League games against newly-promoted teams.
- Mooy has had a hand in 10 league goals for Huddersfield in 2017 (four goals, six assists - including the play-offs); four more than any other player.
What's next?
United travel to Swansea for a League Cup tie on Tuesday, before hosting Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.
Huddersfield are at Liverpool in the league on Saturday.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 2SmithBooked at 8mins
- 25M Jorgensen
- 26SchindlerBooked at 9mins
- 15Löwe
- 6Hogg
- 19WilliamsBooked at 79mins
- 9KachungaSubstituted forvan La Parraat 39'minutes
- 10MooyBooked at 66mins
- 22InceSubstituted forMaloneat 90+3'minutes
- 20DepoitreSubstituted forMounieat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Malone
- 11Sabiri
- 13Coleman
- 14Cranie
- 17van La Parra
- 24Mounie
- 33Hadergjonaj
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A Valencia
- 12Smalling
- 4JonesSubstituted forLindelöfat 23'minutes
- 18YoungBooked at 60mins
- 21Herrera
- 31Matic
- 8MataSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 45'minutes
- 14Lingard
- 11MartialBooked at 8minsSubstituted forRashfordat 45'minutes
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 17Blind
- 19Rashford
- 20Romero
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 36Darmian
- 39McTominay
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 24,169
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Manchester United 1.
Attempt blocked. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Rajiv van La Parra tries a through ball, but Danny Williams is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Scott Malone replaces Tom Ince.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United).
Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United).
Jonas Lössl (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tom Ince.
Booking
Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Manchester United 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a cross.
Attempt saved. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
Offside, Manchester United. Henrikh Mkhitaryan tries a through ball, but Antonio Valencia is caught offside.
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Steve Mounie replaces Laurent Depoitre.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Ince (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ashley Young.
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town).
Booking
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ashley Young (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).
Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Ander Herrera is caught offside.
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zanka (Huddersfield Town).
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Chris Löwe tries a through ball, but Tom Ince is caught offside.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ashley Young (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.